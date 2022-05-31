… and we’re giving 43 away for free to celebrate its launch!

What’s the best way to wake up on your birthday? Some friends thinking of you and blowing up your phone with birthday GIFs? A hand-drawn picture from your kids, who can’t imagine anyone in the world being better than you? Or an award-winning Dubai burger joint calling you up and saying, ‘Hey, dude, we’d like to make a birthday burger, name it after you, and give some of your readers a free burger to celebrate’?

No one says you can’t have all three, but clearly, at What’s On HQ, we reckon a birthday burger ranks supreme. So here we are, to celebrate 43 years in the region, we present the Slaw X What’s On birthday burger – a glorious mess of plucky fried chicken, special Oh Yeah! and homemade peanut butter sauce and vanilla ice cream, topped with a lollipop stick and candy floss.

The limited-edition burger, a culinary creation from team What’s On and Slaw master of ceremonies chef Ali Yazdi, is priced at Dhs43 and available for dine-in at both Slaw branches for the month of June. So, you can get your hands on the What’s On birthday burger at the Jumeirah flagship, the new restaurant on Hessa Street and a soon to be announced third branch.

But if you’re looking to get your fingers around this sweet and savoury extraordinaire without paying a penny, just head to Slaw’s Jumeirah flagship brunch on Wednesday June 1, and the first 43 people through the doors get the What’s On burger for free. Just be sure to say Happy Birthday What’s On to bag yourself a free burger.

You’re welcome.