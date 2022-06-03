Sponsored: Skaters gonna skate…

The ‘Magic of Disney’ is a real and wonderful thing. And you can see it in the smile that spreads across a child’s (or adult’s) face as they see the familiar, much-loved characters from stories old and new, delight and entertain in the expertly-choreographed, ice-dancing, sing-a-long musical spectacular, known as ‘Disney On Ice’.

Taking place in October, this chapter of dynasty magic is called Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends’, produced by Feld Entertainment Inc., is priced from just Dhs84 but provides the right sort of fuel for forging forever memories. The show features a highly innovative, interactive experience, allowing the audience to interact with Mickey and his mates with the – aptly titled – mouse pad. This means you get to play a supporting role in the show and help the gang along the twists and turns of this highly animated, live action adventure.

The stars of the show are of course the House of Mouse OG unit — Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy but you can also expect a strong cast of characters from Disney’s modern era too.

We’ve been told to expect a skate-sung soundtrack (which you’ll no doubt be humming for months after the show) of catchy classics from the Poseidon bothering Polynesian princess, Moana; the Arendelle siren sisters, Anna and Elsa will be there, along with their carrot-nosed water-based jester, Olaf — ready to drop sing-along-bangers such as Let it Go. Whilst Andy’s away the ensemble cast of the Toy Story series will get to play, we hope, to the sounds of ‘You’ve got a Friend in Me’. You’ll also find fishy antics care of aquatic double act Nemo and Dory — peak family fun, whatever ‘roe’ you’re sitting in.

Tickets on sale now, get your skates on

There’s one show on both Wednesday, October 12 and Thursday, October 13 at 7.30pm. On Friday October 14 there are two shows, 3.30pm and 7.30pm. And on Saturday October 15 and Sunday October 16, there are three shows on each day, 11.30am, 3.30pm and 7.30pm.

There’s a 10 per cent early bird discount on Silver, gold and Platinum ticket categories booked before July 1, 2022.

Ticket pricing is as follows:

Royal: Dhs1,050

VIP: Dhs577.50

Platinum: Dhs378

Gold: Dhs273

Silver: Dhs168

Bronze: Dhs84

Disney On Ice presents Mickey and Friends, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Oct 12 to 16. disneyoniceme.com

Images: Provided