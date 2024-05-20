Make a splash without spending too much cash…

According to all sources, the pool’s the place to go when the mercury starts tickling the top end of the thermometer. And if you fancy going out and getting yourself absolutely soaking wet, here’s where to find all the city’s best pool days, starting at just Dhs50.

Fully redeemable

The WB Abu Dhabi

The WBTM Abu Dhabi offers pool and gym day passes for guests, for a much-needed break from your daily routine. Make a splash at the hotel’s refreshing family-friendly pool located at The Matinee, along with access to their state-of-art gym, featuring favourite Warner Bros. characters. Alongside, children can enjoy plenty of playtime at the Kids’ Club. The pass also includes F&B credit for guests to enjoy a dining experience at any of the hotel’s restaurants.

Yas Island. Tel: (0)2 815 0000, hilton.com

Abu Dhabi EDITION

Set against Marina skyline views, the secluded pool at Abu Dhabi EDITION is the perfect setting for a chilled-out pool day. Relax cabana-side and graze on light bites from Alba Terrace, with a weekday pool pass priced at Dhs150, which is fully redeemable, or a weekend pass priced at Dhs225, of which you’ll get Dhs150 back to spend on food and drink.

Al Bateen Marina, daily 7am to 9pm. Tel: (0)2 208 0000, editionhotels.com

Al Maya Island & Resort

This dreamy island resort is just a 10-minute boat trip southwest of Abu Dhabi’s mainland. They’re offering a Horizon pool and beach pass from Dhs200 (weekdays) for gents (ladies are free until 2pm) but you get the full amount back as credit for food and beverages at the hotel. Weekends are priced a little higher at Dhs250 but you get a cool Dhs100 chunk of that back to spend on dining and drinking in the resort (or unlimited hops between midday and 3pm). Return boat transfers are included in the cost of your pass.

Al Maya Island, from Dhs200, near Presidential Palace Gate One, (use the Google Map location for Al Maya Boat Dock), 10am to 8pm. Tel: (0)2 667 7777, almayauae.com

Courtyard by Marriott, World Trade Center

The Courtyard by Marriott, World Trade Center offers what is probably one of the best value pool passes we’ve seen. It’s just Dhs100 for a fully redeemable pass (7am to 8pm) any day of the week. Best of all it’s located within quick skipping distance of the rooftop bar, Up & Below.

Courtyard by Marriott World Trade Center, daily 7am to 8pm. Tel: (0)52 914 1207, @courtyardabudhabi

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

The daycation package at Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri includes access to the hotel’s seductive ensemble of five-star facilities between 10am and 6pm, including the pool and beach. All this for just Dhs250 on weekdays, Dhs300 on weekends — and the amount is fully redeemable, kids under six are free and those aged between six and 11 gain access to amenities for half price.

Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, Khor Al Makta, 10am to 6pm daily. Tel: (0)2 509 8555, restaurantreservations.slad@shangri-la.com

All Inclusive

You can take things up a notch with these all-inclusive stays in Abu Dhabi…

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi Corniche

This gorgeous hotel is located right in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s bustling Corniche area and comes with entry to the dreamy new West Bay leisure complex. Here guests will be able to choose between chill and thrill with complimentary wild rides on the zip line, gratis access to Adventure Park, free passes for the wave pool, and an open invitation to do laps of the lazy river. Dining adventures include West Bay Lounge, Hemingway’s, Escape, Vertigo Lounge and Bar, La Terrazza and Vienna Plaza.

Dates Valid: Now until December 31, 2023. Book your Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche all-inclusive from Dhs629 per night at RadissonBluCornicheAllInclusive

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi

One of Abu Dhabi’s longest-serving staycation destinations, the five-star Le Méridien Abu Dhabi was inaugurated by two iconic monarchs — Father of the Nation, Sheikh Zayed and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. And it’s recently undergone extensive cosmetic renovations, restoring it to regal glory and adding some stunning new bars and restaurants (including Mykonos, and a rejigged, revamped and refreshed look Captain’s Arms, Latest Recipe, Al Finjan, Oasis Poolside Bar). You’ll find Le Méridien in the “Tourist Club” area, with its own picturesque stretch of beach, and in convenient shopping distance of the Abu Dhabi Mall. Use promo code YQ7 when booking online.

Dates Valid: Now until December 31, 2023. Book your Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, all-inclusive from Dhs559 per night at LeMeridienAllInclusive

Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort

Another much loved grand dame of the Abu Dhabi leisure scene, the Sheraton has emerged from a glamourous glow-up, phoenix-like with brand new luxurious interiors and a commitment to dazzling its guests. You’ll still be able to find all the five-star resort’s hugely popular clutch of entertainment and dining hot spots including B-Lounge, The Tavern, the (swim-up) Pool Bar, Le Bistrot, Cloud Nine and Flavours Restaurant. Use promo code YQ7 when booking online.

Dates Valid: Now until December 31, 2023. Book your Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort all-inclusive stay from Dhs579 per night at AllInclusiveSheratonAbuDabiCorniche

Partially redeemable

Rosewood Abu Dhabi

The Rosewood Abu Dhabi invites you to enjoy their cool pool deals this summer, and you can enjoy a relaxing day at their Glo terrace and their 25-metre, temperature-controlled swimming pool. The weekday pool pass is priced at Dhs180, with Dhs100 redeemable on food and beverage, and if you plan to visit during the weekend, a Dhs300 pass gets you the same redeemable credit on food and drink.

Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi

Cool off in style at the Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi’s 19 floor-high pool deck as you enjoy breathtaking views of the capital’s skyline from 8am to 8pm all summer long. For just Dhs150, the pool pass also includes a Dhs100 food and beverage credit, valid May 1 to August 31.

Tel: (0)50 765 6435

Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha

Choose from either a beach and pool pass at Dhs150, or a day pass for Dhs350 that gets you access to the pool, gym, and beach with Dhs100 redeemable for food and drinks, from 7am to 10pm daily.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr is an enduring capital favourite for a reason. It has a sparkling array of restaurants, luxe rooms and a pool/beach complex that screams ‘wait, lemme take a selfie’. It’s the latter part of this triumphant triumvirate that’s stealing headline space here — their Monday to Friday pool pass deal is Dhs149 but you get a decent chunk of Dhs100 in change to spend on food and beverage credit. On Saturdays and Sundays, it’s Dhs199 with Dhs100 back as food and beverages credit. But if you are planning a Saturday trip, you may as well opt for The Ultimate Brunchcation. It’s, as you may have guessed from the name — a hybrid of brunch and a daycation. The brunch element arrives on your plate with that premium Fairmont pedigree, more than eighteen live stations, and 145 different dishes across a culinary ensemble of Asian, Indian, Mediterranean, Japanese, Italian, and British cuisine. After brunch you get a day pass to kick your feet up at the hotel’s gorgeous pool complex or pull up a lounger on the beach for a post-feast R&R fest.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Makta, every Sat in May and June 1pm to 4pm, soft Dhs295, house Dhs420, bubbles Dhs595. @fairmontbabalbahr

Telal Resort Al Ain

The luxurious boutique desert resort is located on the outskirts of Al Ain city and boasts views of the natural environment as well as some of the region’s rarest species of antelopes, such as the Domani, Reem, and Arabian Oryx. During the weekdays, guests can stay for Dhs225 per person and on the weekends, you spend Dhs275 per person- both packages give you a Dhs150 back in credit to spend on food and beverages. You also get to enjoy a 15 per cent discount on resort activities like ziplining and ATV quad biking. Prior booking is required. Kids below three years go free; 12 years and above get to stay for Dhs110 during the week and for Dhs125 on the weekends, with Dhs65 available to spend on bites and sips.

Telal Resort, Remah, Al Ain, open 24 hours daily, day pass from Dhs225. Tel:(0)3 702 0000. telalresort.ae

Cafe Del Mar

Straight from the Balearic beat factory of Ibiza, Cafe Del Mar has landed on the waterfront next to Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island. There’s an infinity pool, a cheeky little manmade beach, a swim-up pool bar, and an appropriately slamming soundtrack. Access is free for the adjacent Hilton guests, and between Monday and Friday it’s also free for ladies, and gents pay a very reasonable Dhs150 (with Dhs100 back as food and beverage credit). Over the weekend it’s Dhs250 (with Dhs150 as credit) for the gents and Dhs150 with Dhs100 as credit for the ladies from 1pm to 4pm. The smart choice though, has to be the weekend BBQ and Tuesday’s Rosé All Day (Dhs120 for ladies, unlimited rosé between 10am and 5pm).

Yas Bay, Yas Island, daily 10am to midnight (until 1am on Fri and Sat). Tel:(0)50 402 2283. @cafedelmarabudhabi

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Hit the beach (or pool) with a day pass to Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers. There’s a choice of three swimming pools to dip your toes into, as well as a long 2,200-metre stretch of private beach. You’ll pay Dhs150 on weekdays and Dhs200 on weekends, which are both fully redeemable. Children below 12 years can enter with a fully redeemable pass at Dhs50 whilst kids below 5 go free.

West Corniche, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 811 5555, hilton.com

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl

This summer, it’s just Dhs79 for pool and beach access at the Grand Hyatt’s beautiful facilities any day of the week; and it’s fully redeemable to spend on food and bevvies.

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl, West Corniche, Corniche Rd, 8am to 8pm, Dhs79. Tel: (0)2 510 1234, @grandhyattabudhabi

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island

You can enjoy access to the beautiful beach and stunning pool at Jumeirah Saadiyat Island throughout the week for Dhs375, and you’ll get Dhs200 of that back to spend on food and drink. For children, access is Dhs125 with Dhs50 redeemable. There’s a ladies’ day deal on a Monday too, where access is priced at Dhs200 with Dhs150 redeemable on food and drink.

Saadiyat Island. Tel: (0)2 811 4444, jumeirah.com

Radisson BLU Abu Dhabi Corniche — West Bay

Gorgeous corniche-front leisure complex, West Bay recently opened a new wave pool and lazy river combo, to add to the already considerable lineup of fun-time facilities. And lazy rivers are amongst that small collection of things (which also includes cheesecake, salary SMSs and the music of Bob Marley) that literally nobody dislikes. Access to the pool and the lazy river comes free with West Bay day passes. For weekdays, adults get in for Dhs150, but get Dhs100 of that back on food. At weekends it’s Dhs250 for gents (Dhs150 for ladies) but you still get the Dhs100 back as credit.

West Bay, Abu Dhabi Corniche, pool and adventure park 10am to 6pm, day passes available from Dhs150 (with Dhs100 back for food and beverage purchases). Tel: (0)2 692 437, @westbayabudhabi

Saadiyat Beach Club

This particular private pool complex is without a doubt in the top tier of beach clubs for looks and facilities. The Ramadan pool pass deal is valid on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays — entrance is Dhs200 with Dhs150 back on food and drink; on Tuesdays, it’s Dhs199 for ladies with unlimited drinks from 1pm to 5pm while guys pay Dhs250 for entry only; Friday it’s Dhs150 for ladies and Dhs250 for gents. On the weekend, single entry is Dhs350, and couples pay Dhs525. On Saturday, there’s also a summer brunch with beach access from Dhs499.

Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island, 8am to 8pm. Book on the saadiyatbeachclub.ae website. Tel: (0)2 656 3500.

Nurai

This James Bond-style island is the seat of one the most luxurious resorts in Abu Dhabi, but you can score a license to chill there (a day pass) for Dhs750. This includes pool and beach access, your return ferry crossing, and Dhs200 back to spend on dining, drink, watersports and spa activities. There are some great restaurant options available too — there’s the seafood restaurant Hooked, Smokin’ Pineapple and Frangipani — the home of the hotel’s Saturday brunch. Nurai’s spa offers premium pampering opportunities, the latest trending treatments and relaxation as standard. Need to occupy the little ones too? There’s a nautical tonne of activities for kids including waterpark and flume adventures, shell painting and a packed fun-tineray at the dedicated Petit Z club.

Nurai Island is a 15-minute boat ride from the Welcome Centre on the east side of Saadiyat Island, near exit 14 of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Highway, guests should arrive at least one hour before session start time. Book your space now, by calling (0)2 506 6229, nuraiisland.com

Non-redeemable

InterContinental Abu Dhabi

InterContinental Abu Dhabi’s Bayshore Beach Club offers day pass access to the property’s extensive outdoor chill space. You can enter this leisure lagoon for Dhs100 as an adult during the week (Dhs40 kids or nanny), or for Dhs150 at the weekend (kids Dhs50). Facilities include the private beach, infinity pool, kids pool (although the slide is currently closed), gym and Bayshore restaurant.

InterContinental, King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St. Tel: (0)2 666 6888, abudhabi.intercontinental.com

The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort

Perfect for the summer’s long, sun-soaked days, enjoy an enticing pool and beach daycation pass for a fun day out with friends and family. The new day pass is available seven days a week from 9am to 7pm, at Dhs300 on weekdays and Dhs350 on weekends for single access, and Dhs650 for couples on weekends. Those aged 8 to 18 can get access for Dhs150, while 8 and under enjoy complimentary access.

Marriott Al Forsan

We all know that Marriott Al Forsan is home to some pretty wild sporting adventures, but did you know that it balances those out with epic opportunities to chill out as well? Take the pool pass for example, take a dip in the huge palm-fringed pool, complete with a swim-up bar for just Dhs100 during weekdays and Dhs120 at weekends.

Al Forsan International Sports Resort Khalifa City A – 12th St. Tel: (0)4 201 4000, marriott.com

Radisson Blu Al Ain

From Sundays to Thursdays, you can spend a full day by the pool at the resort, from 8am to sunset, for Dhs89 per adult, inclusive of food and beverage credit.

Al Sarouj. Tel: (0)3 768 6666, @radissonblualain

