Cardholders will get a number of discounts and benefits across several sectors…

Having a golden visa comes with many benefits, the most important of which include a long-term residence visa which enables foreign talents to live, and work or study in the UAE while enjoying exclusive benefits. Now, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism has announced that select five and 10-year golden visa holders in Dubai will be gifted an Esaad privilege card which will only add to the number of benefits.

The move is part of the emirate’s efforts to enable its citizens and residents to continue enjoying a good quality of life. It also aligns with Dubai’s efforts to create a vibrant and dynamic society. The card will be issued by the Dubai Police.

What is an Esaad card?

The Esaad card provides its owner with discounts and benefits across several sectors. These include healthcare, education, retail, dining, hospitality, travel and more.

Offers can be availed with over 7,000 brands and businesses. It can be used outside of the UAE as well. The list at the moment includes 92 other countries including the United Kingdom.

So, who’s getting the card?

Categories of receivers include golden visa holders who are investors in public investment funds, real estate investors, entrepreneurs, people with specialised talents and researchers in science and knowledge, and creative people in culture and art. They will also include executive directors, specialised academics, professional sportspeople, PhD degree holders specialising in engineering or science, humanitarian aid workers, and outstanding university and high-school graduates.

The golden visa is a long-term residence visa which enables foreign talents to live and work or study in the UAE while enjoying stability in the form of elite benefits. These comprise a self-sponsored visa and the ability to stay outside the UAE for more than the usual restriction of six months. More of these exclusive benefits can be found here.

His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai said, ‘We are proud of Team Esaad’s outstanding efforts and for creating a diverse and compelling range of incentives across various sectors. They have spread the concept of happiness as a core value within Dubai society whilst enhancing the government’s focus on supporting our leadership’s vision to make Dubai the happiest place in the world.’

The card will be shared with all golden visa holders who qualify to own one via a text message (SMS) outlining the necessary details. So, if you are a golden visa holder, keep your eyes peeled for that phone notification.

For more information, visit esaad.dubaipolice.gov.ae

Images: Getty Images and Emirates News Agency (WAM)