The UAE continues to go paperless…

If you need to get a document attested in the UAE, there will be a new process to follow from next week. Effective from Monday July 18, the service for attesting documents in the UAE will go online, with the customer happiness service centres to close from Monday.

According to The National, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation (MoFAIC) said that moving forward, people would need to get their documents attested either online or over the phone.

Attesting documents is common practice in the UAE, especially for business reasons like applying for an educational course, getting a visa or starting a new job. If you’re looking to get documents attested, here’s everything you need to know about the new system.

How the new process will work

You’ll first need to login or register on the MoFAIC website or app, where you’ll add all your details and then arrange for your document to be collected from a convenient location, whether that be your home or office. Once submitted, your application will be reviewed and processed. Provided it meets all the requirements, it will then be returned as a verified document.

During the process, customers will be able to check the status of their application through the ministry’s website or app.

How long will it take?

According to Faisal Eisa Lutfi, assistant undersecretary for Consular Affairs at MoFAIC, getting documents attested can take as little as four hours for the express service. For regular services, expect document attestation to take up to three days.

How much it will cost

The cost will remain the same for attesting personal and commercial certificates. As per the Ministry’s website, this is Dhs150 for birth, court, death, education and other personal certificates from the UAE; and Dhs2,000 for commercial certificates.

Depending on the package selected, additional fees will range from Dhs40 to Dhs300.

Tel: (800) 44 444, mofaic.gov.ae