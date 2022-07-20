Chicken wing fans, take note…

If you didn’t know, July 29 is National Chicken Wing Day. Now, this is a food festival celebrated in the US, but since we love chicken wings, we’re going to join in on the celebrations.

So, if you want to chow down on some wings on July 29, here are 5 places with some great offers to celebrate.

Brew House

At Citymax Business Bay, it’s not just chicken wing day, but chicken wing month. Every Wednesday in July you will get to munch on wings for just Dhs1 from 6pm to 12am. On all other days in July, you can indulge in chicken wings covered in everyone’s favourite Tennessee tipple, pineapple juice, garlic powder, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce and brown sugar. For six wings, you will pay Dhs38 and for a dozen, it’s Dhs65. Add on a pint for Dhs33.

Brew House, Citymax Business Bay, Business Bay, Dubai, Tel: (0)50 448 0493, @brewhousedxb

High Note Aloft Mina

Enjoy this one-day offer only at High Note Pool & Sky Lounge at Aloft Mina on July 29. The party spot is offering three different flavours of chicken plus a house beverage or select cocktail or select draught for Dhs79. Thanks to its new retractable roof, you will be able to stay cool in the AC and you won’t lose out on picturesque Dubai views.

Rooftop Level, Aloft Al Mina Hotel, Dubai, Tel: (0)58 591 8153. Dhs79 chicken wing deal on July 29, Tel: (0)58 591 8153. @highnotedxb

Icon

Every Wednesday is ‘Wing Wednesday’ at Icon at Radisson Blu Hotel in Dubai Media City. But, the restaurant is offering the deal on July 29, too. Go hungry as it’s an all-you-can-eat affair with three hops for just Dhs99.

Icon, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Dubai, every Wed deal every Wed and National Chicken Wing Day, from 6pm, Dhs99. radisson.com

Social Company

Located at possibly one of the coolest spots in the city, Social Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens is serving up unlimited wings for two for just Dhs89 per person. That works out Dhs44.50 per person.

Social Company at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Tel: (04) 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com

Wingstop

Wingstop is celebrating National Chicken Wings Day by offering five free chicken wings on all orders above Dhs40. It’s available for dine-in, takeaway, and even delivery across all of its branches in the UAE. Take your pick from either a classic or boneless and a number of flavours.

wingstop.ae

Images: Supplied