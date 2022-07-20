Complete with a state-of-the-art golf sim and darts boards…

For those who love a good sports bar, Pier 7 has a new playground that’s perfect for kicking back with friends. Bedrock has officially opened its doors.

Guests will be treated to no less than 20 screens around the venue, showing the latest live games, matches and unmissable sporting moments. Additionally, you can get in on the action with indoor games such as the latest technology in darts and the region’s best indoor golf simulator for some hearty competitive socialising.

Inside the venue, an area called ‘The Bunker’ is home to the X-Golf simulator. Here you’ll find the latest indoor golf technology, and compete against other guests on 50 of the world’s top courses. If you just fancy a swing, there’s also a driving range option which is perfect for perfecting your skills while the heat rages on outside.

Made for gaming, Bedrock is also home to five state-of-the-art darts boards with digital scoring and game options, challenging traditional notions and bringing darts to a new generation. A selection of pre-programmed games can appeal to everyone from the bullseye specialist to the social darts beginner.

Once you’ve worked up an appetite, the menu is filled with high quality dishes and fresh ingredients such as steak frites, 300 gram Tajima wagyu rump, nachos, Neapolitan pizzas and fresh salads.

Bedrock, first floor, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Sunday to Thursday 12pm to 12am, Friday and Saturday 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 578 1668 @bedrockdxb