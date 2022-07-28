Morgan Freeman, Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis and more are all on the big screens…

Planning out your weekend or treating yourself to a movie after work hours? Here’s a guide with trailers for all the new movies out in UAE…

Paradise Highway

Morgan Freeman is hot on the trail of Juliette Binoche, a truck driver who has been forced to smuggle a teenage girl to save her brother from a deadly prison gang.

Starring: Juliette Binoche, Morgan Freeman

Genre: Thriller (PG15)

DC League of Super Pets

Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.

Starring: John Krasinski, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon

Genre: Animation (PG)

The Bedevilled

Plagued by mysterious hallucinations, a woman suspects that the family of her deceased boyfriend has cruel intentions for her.

Starring: Fiona Shaw, Tamara Lawrance, Jack Lowden

Genre: Thriller (PG15)

A Day to Die

When Connor Connelly and his hostage rescue team are double-crossed by lead negotiator Niles Alston during a mission, many lives are lost. 18 months later, Connor works as a parole officer, while Alston has risen to chief of police, running the city with a corrupt iron fist and the local drug trade with gang leader, Pettis. After Connor shoots one of Pettis’s top men in self-defence, Pettis seeks revenge and financial restitution for the loss of his man. He kidnaps Connor’s pregnant wife and forces him to collect $2 million dollars in twelve hours. Connor must then reunite his former tactical team to carry out a series of dangerous drug heists, deliver the money, save his wife, and settle his score with Alston – all before time runs out.

Starring: Bruce Willis, Frank Grillo, Kevin Dillon, Leon, Mohammed Karim

Genre: Action (15+)

Infiltration

Ivan sets off on a dangerous mission into Syria to save his ex-commander Grey after his capture by ISIS. With the help of US military patrols, he succeeds in freeing Grey and attempts to escape.

Starring: Aleksey Chadov, Kristina Asmus, Viktor Kischenko, Jalil Asretov, Sergey Borisov

Genre: Thriller (PG15)

OOOPS! The Adventure Continues

Best friends Leah and Finny are aboard Noah’s ark but it drifts on the open seas. In a race against time, the two must escape a volcanic island and save the animals.

Starring: Max Carolan, Ava Connolly, Dermot Magennis

Genre: Animation (G)

