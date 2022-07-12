Yay! It’s the weekend again…

Whether your weekends are for unwinding or going out, Dubai has something for everyone. Try a summer menu at a restaurant, indulge in a brunch or visit a digital art theatre – there are lots of exciting things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, July 29

Dine at this popular venue for just Dhs150

One of the longest-running Pier 7 venues, Atelier M has launched a three-course set menu for the summer. On the menu, there’s mango salad, artichoke tortellini with buffalo ricotta, soy-honey salmon, slow-cooked lamb shank, and a selection of desserts to end. The menu is available daily until the end of August.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, summer menu available until Aug 31, Dhs150 per person, Tel: (04) 450 7766. atelierm.ae

Brunch it up at Weslodge

Award-winning North American hot spot, Weslodge has launched a brand-new Friday night brunch. Located high up on the 68th floor of the JW Marriot Marquis Tower, the brunch is perfect to visit post-work to kickstart the weekend. The three-hour brunch includes bottomless food and drinks alongside epic tunes from a rotating roster of guest DJs. There’s a whole seabass you can share with friends, steaks, a vegetarian risotto with truffle mushrooms and more. It runs from 7pm to 10pm.

Weslodge Saloon, Level 68, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Fri 7pm to 10pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house and Dhs445 bubbles, Tel: (04) 560 1700. @weslodgedubai

Last chance: Get 40 per cent off all shows at ToDA

Theatre of Digital Art is one cultural spot we can visit over and over again in Dubai. Until July 31, they are offering 40 per cent off on their digital art shows. There’s a show featuring the greats such as Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet and more, however, if you want something different, you can visit Digital Extravaganza where you will be treated to futuristic artworks and creations by four other world-renowned digital artists with their vision of the future. Use the promo code HIJRI40 when purchasing your tickets.

Theare of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Duba,. Tel: (0)4 277 4044. toda.ae

Chow down on chicken wings

If you didn’t know, July 29 is National Chicken Wing Day. Now, this is a food festival celebrated in the US, but since we love chicken wings, we’re going to join in on the celebrations. Wingstop is celebrating the day by offering five free chicken wings on all orders above Dhs40. It’s available for dine-in, takeaway, and even delivery across all of its branches in the UAE. Take your pick from either a classic or boneless and a number of flavours.

wingstop.ae

Saturday, July 30

See DJ Nucleya perform live in Dubai

Calling all electronic music lovers! DJ Nucleya is in town and will be performing at Agenda, Media City from 9pm. Nucleya has earned massive acclaim for his blend of EDM with folk-cultural music, classical music, typical desi music and more. Tickets are priced at Dhs150 and can be purchased here.

Nucleya live in concert, Agenda, Dubai Media City, Dubai, July 30, 7pm onwards, Dhs150 per person. bookmyshow.com

Enjoy a free cheesecake at Eunoia by Carine

It’s International Cheesecake Day and you can indulge for free at this hidden La Mer gem. The cake by Chef Izu, who by the way, is renowned for his iconic cheesecakes, will surely delight. The delicate biscuit base holds a rich, creamy vanilla filling, showcasing a layer of tangy yet sweet, intense raspberry jelly and finished with fresh raspberries. Remember, you will get one cheesecake portion per person but it’s a neat way to end your meal. Make a reservation on 04 302 1241.

Eunoia By Carine, Hyatt Centric JumeirahDubai, La Mer Beach, Dubai, free cheesecake on July 30, Tel: (0)4 302 1241, @eunoiabycarine Indulge in a brunch at folly

Fan of folly? On Saturday and Sunday, the brunch features all of the restaurant’s favourites with a side of drinks and live music. There’s flamed grilled sirloin, fried half chicken with creamy potatoes, roasted salmon and more. For soft drinks, you will pay Dhs250, for house drinks Dhs295 and for sparkling Dhs350.

Unit 27, Souk Madinat Jumeriah, Dubai, brunch on Sat and Sun 1pm to 4pm, Tel: (0)4 430 8535, @follydubai

Unleash your creativity at this paint and grape class

This chill venue at AKA Restaurant, The Pointe has a paint and grape class this weekend by ARTFem and artists of all abilities are invited to attend. The theme for this session is Sunset. A talented member from the ARTFem team will be there to guide you, so don’t be alarmed. It is priced at Dhs385 per person. Each attendee will receive two glasses of grape and a delicious four-course meal. All materials will be supplied to help you create your masterpiece.

AKA Restaurant, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, July 30, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs385. artfemdxb.com

Sunday, July 31

Scare yourself silly at Horror Cinema

Not one for the faint-hearted. At Dubai’s first horror cinema, you will watch some of the best horror movies in cinema history, but.. you won’t be alone. And no, we aren’t talking about your mates sitting next to you in the cinema. Professional actors will pop up at the film’s tensest moments, so hiding behind your hands won’t save you. The cinema also features high-tech special effects, splashes, flashes and realistic sounds and your movie will of course be in full HD resolution. Prices start from Dhs144. At the moment, the cinema is screening IT, Rings, Insidious and Insidious: Chapter 2. You can book your spooky experience here.

Horror Cinema, Indigo Sky building, Umm Al Sheif, Dubai, Tel: (0)55 876 2465. horrorrooms.ae

Celebrate friendship day at Jailbird

Flock on over to this popular chicken restaurant with your bestie for their BYOB (Bring Your Own Bestie) offer. It’s International Friendship Day on July 30 and to celebrate, Jailbird is offering a complimentary meal with any meal purchase – in other words, two meals for the price of one. Avail of the offer on two days, July 30 and 31 from 12pm to 6pm.

Al Wasl, Jumeirah, Jumeirah Beach Road, Mirdiff and Motor City, @jailbird.ae BYOB offer available at

Take an evening dip at Aura Too hot for a pool day? How about a pool night instead? Aura Skypool, which sits 200 metres above the city, has launched summer swim nights every Sunday evening from 9pm to midnight. Perch on one of the chic sun loungers and take in the 360-degree views as you watch the city twinkling below. Guests are invited to relax and mingle all night, while sampling dishes from the Asian-inspired a la carte menu, such as yakitori, beef tenderloin, maki and more. Aura Skypool, The Palm Tower, 50th floor, Palm Jumeirah, Sunday and Monday, 9pm to midnight, from Dhs200 (non-redeemable). Tel: (0)4 566 2121. auraskypool.com Dine at Murray’s – an exciting pop-up Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Murray’s is Jumeirah’s latest culinary pop-up serving up the best in gastronomy and aromatic British-Indian flavours. It is created by the team behind the award-winning gastropub Dhow & Anchor and if you love curry, this spot is a must-visit. It’s perfect for a laid-back lunch or dinner with loved ones, post-work drinks with colleagues or just a meal after the game. There are great starters, and mains include chicken ruby Murray, Birmingham balti lamb chops, paneer tikka masala and Goan prawn curry. It is served with two sides: homemade naan bread, aromatic basmati rice or hand-cut chips. Yum…

Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai, Tel: (800) 323 232. jumeirah.com

