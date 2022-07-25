Add a flick to your staycay plans…

Fancy a movie but require a change in scene? Well, heading to a cinema in the mall isn’t the only option as you can catch the latest blockbusters in some of Dubai’s finest hotels.

Here are 6 hotels in Dubai with in-house cinemas…

Aloft Dubai

Get comfortable in an air-conditioned, outdoor lounge-style setting when you go to OUTDOOR by Vox cinemas at Aloft Dubai Creek. Fully licensed, you can take your pick from a wide variety of beverages and food to go with your movie. Enjoy premium quality surround sound and crystal-clear images when you watch the latest superhero adventure, musical or comedy.

Aloft, Port Saeed Road, Deira, Dubai, Tel: (600) 599 905. voxcinemas.com

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Staying at the Jumeirah Zabeel Saray on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah is a wonderful treat as is, but you can even catch a movie at the lavish palace. The 29-seater private cinema screens movies three times on a daily basis and is free for all in-house guests. Private screenings can be arranged on (0)4 4530676 or via email on myeventjzs@jumeirah.com

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Crescent Road, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 453 0676. jumeirah.com

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

This hotel screens the latest blockbuster movie in their very own private 15-seater cinema. Instead of just popcorn being served up, you’ll be treated an international cuisine for your meal for the ultimate for a movie experience like no other. From juicy burgers, grills, mezze platters to a well-stocked bar featuring French bubbly – there’s plenty to spoil you. For bookings email kempinski.privatescreen@maf.co.ae or call (0) 55 167 3908.

kempinski.com/en/dubai/mall-of-the-emirates Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai. Tel: (0)55 167 3908 Paramount Hotel Dubai A private cinema, time capsule and stage, the Paramount Screening Room pays homage to the historical magic of motion pictures and quintessential Paramount classics. Home to movies, stand-up comedy, live music and theatre productions, this intimate space is a film-lovers dream. In true Hollywood style, lite gourmet bites and bubbles will also be on offer at your service including Joe & Seph’s freshly popped popcorn, homemade sliders, lobster rolls and truffle arancini. Paramount Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 246 6666. paramounthotelsdubai.com

Rove Downtown

This hotel chain can be found dotted all over Dubai, but the Rove Downtown branch boasts its very own cosy, 46-seater cinema room. Movie listings and tickets can be purchased on the Reel Cinema website here. It will cost you Dhs45 per person. The theatre is open to everyone and not just hotel guests, but Rovers can purchase tickets from the hotel for the same price.

Rove Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Dhs45 per person for one ticket. Tel: (0)4 561 9099. rovehotels.com

Studio One

Want a cinema all to yourself? It’s possible at this sleek hotel in Dubai Studio City. A movie can be picked from three different movie library lists: family, crowd-pleaser and action-packed. Included in the Dhs129 per person cost is a soft beverage, a pizza and popcorn. Go fancier and pay Dhs199 for a bottle of wine or four bottles of hops, a pizza, and popcorn. For kids under 12, the Dhs49 ticket includes a soft drink, popcorn, and candy. A minimum of four is needed to book out the screening room, but keep your limit to 12 as social distancing rules are in place.

Studio One, Dubai Studio City, Dubai. Tel: (800) 788346. studioonehotel.com

Images: Supplied