One of the city’s favourite scenes for authentic and delicious Lebanese cuisine, Café Beirut, found at the Al Murooj Complex Downtown, is now offering an outstanding value business lunch deal.

Available between midday and 4pm every weekday, you can get a daily dish, a side salad and a soft drink for just Dhs69.

Plus you get to enjoy it all in the suave sophisticated ambience of Café Beirut’s gorgeous botanically-inspired venue. And that’s the sort of stuff that makes for the very best kind of lunchtime combo.

More flavour

You can even upgrade the package to include shisha, with an indulgent range of flavours, for a total of Dhs119.

What’s On the menu

To ensure the dining experience remains as fresh as the ingredients that go into it, Café Beirut is mixing up those daily dishes for a truly diverse dinner offering.

Dig into a delicious kibbeh and shish barak on Mondays, a masterful mehche malfouf on Tuesdays, moreish mloukhiyeh on Wednesdays, crave-worthy kibbeh bil saniyeh on Thursdays, and their stunning koussa warak enab with lamb chops for a special Friday treat.

Business lunch at home?

Did you also know that Cafe Beirut also now delivers?

Coming to you exclusively via snack haling platform partners Zomato, you can savour their famously seductive shawarmas on the sofa; have their highly regarded halloumi osmalieh in your hammock (just be careful with the dip); consume the connoisseur Provencal and grilled chicken wings in the kitchen; treat yourself to chef-curated ‘daily dishes’, such as mloukhiyeh, for a bougie office lunch; and because Cafe Beirut’s food is available for delivery until 4am, you can tuck into juicy Lebanese burgers, oven-fresh pizzas, and mixed mouajjanet for the ultimate midnight feast.

Al Murooj Complex Downtown, business lunch available Mon to Fri midday to 4pm, from Dhs69. Tel: (04) 422 5211, @cafebeirutdxb

