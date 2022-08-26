The world’s greatest tennis stars will return for a smashing tournament this December…

The event impresarios at Flash Entertainment have just confirmed that the ace in the region’s tennis calendar — the Mubadala World Tennis Championship (MWTC) will be returning to Abu Dhabi this year.

This, what will be the 14th edition of the MWTC, will be making a glorious sporting racket between December 16 and 18, 2022 once again holding court at the stunning International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi. The tournament invites hand selected tennis royalty to battle it out, serving the UAE’s tennis fans with a rallying slice of smashing action.

The ball was on the line

There’s usually plenty to get involved with and experience off the court too. A family friendly sporting village, food trucks, tennis pro master classes, and the culmination of junior tournaments that take place in the run up. How much of this will take place (along with potentially additional activities) in 2022, is yet to be confirmed. But we suspect they’ll follow the tradition of building on last year and progressively growing the offering.

Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but you can preregister for the newsletter at mubadalawtc.com which is your best chance of ‘netting’ those early bird seats.

Resting on previous victories

The 2021 session saw packed stadiums, audacious upsets and dazzling tournament debuts. Every smash, ace, rally and lightning cross-court volley was watched by an international-drawn audience. Off the court, the entertainment options at the Tennis Village reached new heights. On the courts, Ons Jabeur and Andrey Rublev took home the women’s and men’s titles respectively.

International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, December 16 to 18, from Dhs100. Tickets: ticketmaster.ae

Images: Provided