For when singing in the shower isn’t enough…

Sometimes you need to let loose and tap into your inner popstar. We’ve rounded up the top five karaoke venues in Dubai to unleash your inner Gaga.

Mr Miyagi’s

Where: Media One Hotel

The lowdown: This karaoke spot is perfect to unwind. Smash out some classics while indulging in elite Asian delicacies like satay and kung pao. There’s also other events daily, like ladies’ and boys’ nights, brunches and a happy hour from 5pm to 8pm on weekdays. Be sure to book ahead, as the place fills up on weekends.

Best for: People just looking to have a good time.

Mr. Miyagi’s, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Mon and Tues closed, Wed to Sun 5pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 420 7489. mrmiyagis.xyz

Hibiki Karaoke Lounge

Where: Hyatt Regency

The lowdown: The hotel offers the Hibiki Karaoke Music Lounge, the first authentic Karaoke lounge in Dubai. Hibiki offers guests the chance to sing in front of an audience or in the privacy of one of two themed private rooms, which are fitted with individual, state-of-the-art, high-tech sound, CD-ROM karaoke units.

Best for: A gathering of family and friends for a melodious evening with a selection of beverages and snacks.

Hyatt Regency, Al Khaleej Road, Dubai, Tues to Sun 7pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 209 6914. hibikilounge.com

Lucky Voice

Where: Barsha Heights

The lowdown: There’s lots to love about this Barsha Heights bar: live music, a daily happy hour, a sweet ladies’ night… oh, and private karaoke pods. There’s a huge list of tracks that you select from an on-screen menu, including pre-made themed playlists (such as ’80s and ’90s) so you don’t even have to stress out about choosing the right song.

Best for: Groups of friends with varying degrees of karaoke love. Lucky Voice is a fun destination in its own right, so you can easily hang out at the bar while the singers in the group enjoy the pods.

Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, Dubai, daily 4pm to 3am, Dhs50 per hour for the first two hours, then Dhs30 per hour. Tel: (800) 58259. luckyvoice.ae

Kung Korean Restaurant & Karaoke

Where: Barsha Heights

The lowdown: If you love karaoke, then this Korean bar and restaurant is probably already on your speed dial. Located in the Byblos Hotel, it’s famous for its maze of private karaoke booths, fully kitted out with plastic menus, mics and TVs – the karaoke system even rates you out of 100 for your performance. Order some mandu (Korean dumplings) to the room, and let rip. Be sure to book ahead, as the place fills up on weekends.

Best for: Hardcore karaoke fans; Kung’s is not a destination that you visit for anything other than singing your heart out.

Byblos Hotel, Barsha Heights, Dubai, daily 9am to 2am, Dhs110 per hour. Tel: (04) 432 7966. bybloshoteldubai.com

ZRoom Karaoke

Where: The Pointe

The lowdown: It’s a luxury nightlife karaoke experience. Revel in a lively atmosphere driven by electric performances from professional live singers, dancers, fire eaters and aerial artists, while enjoying a Slavic Mediterranean menu.

Best for: Party people!

The Pointe, West Side, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 1pm to 4am. Tel: (04) 582 9333. zroom.ae

Images: Social and Unsplash