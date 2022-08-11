Cheers to the weekend…

Whether your weekends are for unwinding or going out to party, Dubai has something for everyone. This week you can try a fun brunch or a new dining experience, enjoy the return of a popular ladies’ night and much more.

Here are 12 excellent things to do in Dubai this weekend

Friday, August 12

Dine in Saddle Cafe’s hot air balloon

Loved the Saddle Cafe imitation of Capri last year? Well, this year the cafe’s summer campaign is based on the lovely Cappadocia in Turkey. What does this include? Well, the completely revamped branch at Al Wasl Road is filled with hot air balloons which you can dine in. Imagine how cool that would look on the ‘Gram?

saddledubai.com

Catch a film in the Caddy Shack

The Caddy Shack in Trump International Golf Club is hosting an outdoor screening for movie buffs. For little ones, Megamind is screened this Friday at 7pm. Since you can’t enjoy a movie without some popcorn, Caddy Shack is serving it up for free. Adults, want in on the fun? Head here on Saturday at 7pm. This weekend, the film ‘The Searcher’ is being screened. If you want a meal to pair your film with, pay Dhs99 for fish and chips plus a pint.

Caddy Shack, Trump International Golf Club, DAMAC Hills, Dubai, Tel: (0)54 417 0399. trumpgolfdubai.com

Catch every goal of the Premier League

Round up the gang and head to neighbourhood barbecue hangout, Joe’s Backyard at Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City. Cheer with the crowd as you watch goals being scored on HD screens, or pick a spot away from the crowd where you can watch the match on smaller screens. There’s a Happy Hour deal you can avail of with special prices on draught beers are offered during game time.

Joe’s Backyard, Dubai Festival City, Tel: (0)55 709 4509. @joesbackyard

Saturday, August 13

Brunch at Masterchef, The TV Experience

This restaurant is based on the popular and entertaining TV show Masterchef. And, of course, the dishes put out at the brunch will impress just as the dishes on the show. The chefs here combine cutting-edge cooking techniques and unusual ingredients to put together a unique brunch experience. There’s free-flowing drinks, live music from Ciaran Fox and interactive activities to enjoy, too. Prices start from Dhs199.

MasterChef, the TV Experience, Millennium Place Hotel, Dubai Marina, every Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs400 house, Dhs450 sparkling, Tel: (0)4 550 8111. @masterchefdxb

Cool off by the pool at Cove Beach

Cool off at the pool at Cove Beach at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Island with this offer. For Dhs300 you can enjoy a single sunbed on the beach and get Dhs150 back on food and drinks. The deal is available on Saturday and Sunday. Reserve your spot on 050 454 6920.

Cove Beach, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Tel: (0)50 454 6920. @covebeachdubai

Celebrate the Obon Festival with Hidemasa

Newly opened sleek Japanese eatery Hidemasa at DIFC is marking the Obon Festival with an exclusive set menu from August 13 to 19. The festival is to celebrate a traditional Buddhist practice performed in Japan to pay respect to one’s ancestors. On the menu, you’ll find sake carpaccio or beef tataki, sushi, sashimi, grilled lemongrass chicken, marinated black cod and much more.

Hidemasa, Al Fattan Currency House, Trade Centre, DIFC, from Aug 13 to 19, Tel: (0)50 235 9924. @hidemasa.dxb

Dance to disco legend Danny Krivit

Legendary DJ, Danny Krivit from New York is heading to Dubai to Electric Pawn Shop. Danny’s beats and disco sounds have spawned today’s house music. Original tracks will take over the decks alongside award-winning DJ Lobito Brigante. Do make a reservation before you head on over. It begins at 6pm and goes on til’ late.

Ground Floor of The H Dubai Hotel, Tel: (0)50 586 5510. electricpawnshop.com

Sunday, August 14

Tuck into a Sunday Roast at Goose Island Tap House

Want to pack your Sunday (and your belly) with a juicy roast and all the trimmings? Head to Goose Island Tap House. You will get your favourite succulent meats from beef, lamb or chicken with classic Yorkshire puddings, crispy roast potatoes and lashings of gravy. Go from 12 to 3pm and enjoy two for one on drinks. They even do a vegan roast, so that one friend doesn’t feel left out. It will cost you Dhs125 per person.

Goose Island Tap House, FIVE Jumeirah Village Hotel, Jumeirah Village Circle, Tel: (0)4 455 9989. jumeirahvillage.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Go shopping for the kids at Typo

Australian-born retailer Typo has a special ‘back to school’ collection the little ones will love. From bags, diaries and planners, stationery kits, water bottles and much more, your kid is bound to have the most coolest stationery in the class. Pick up a notebook with prices from Dhs34, stylish tote bags and backpacks starting at Dhs109, and cute pencil cases starting at Dhs54. For some at-home motivation when it’s homework time, there are small lamps, affirmation cards and vibrant stands for their tablets and laptops.

Various locations around UAE. @typo_middleeast

Celebrate Indian Independence Day at Khyber

A three-course meal awaits on August 14 and 15 at Khyber at Dukes the Palm, A Royal Hideaway Hotel. The offer runs from 5pm to 11pm and will cost you Dhs185 per person for food and soft beverages. You will tuck into paneer tikka, tarkari biryani, hara bhara kebab and much more. For a sweet treat end, there’s Khyber’s special kheer (an Indian pudding).

Khyber, Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Dhs185. 5pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 455 1111. barcelo.com

Learn new culinary skills

From pizza making to artisan courses, sugar craft and even gelato making, the International Centre for Culinary Arts has got so many classes to try, whether you’re getting to know the basics, or training to become a professional chef. If you want to master the perfect flat white or cappuccino, you can attend their barista class. Learn to decorate cakes, make gelato, create artisan chocolate and more. Check out this list here for other creative classes you can take.

International Centre for Culinary Arts, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai, Mon to Fri 8am to 6pm, Sun 9.30am to 6pm, Sat closed. Tel: (0)4 457 8811, iccadubai.ae

Images: Supplied