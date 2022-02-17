Eat French Mediterranean, Japanese or Middle Eastern…

Dubai’s cosmopolitan DIFC district is well-known for being the home of some of the city’s most fabulous restaurants such as Zuma and Amazonico. Now, there are four more reasons to visit, as luxury group Dolce Hospitality has just opened four new restaurant concepts there.

The group is behind some of London’s hottest Mayfair restaurants including Tantra, Mayfair Club and Emporium, which have been frequented by A-listers such as Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell back in their 90’s heyday. London’s Mamounia and Dolce Lounge will be debuting in the Middle East for the first time.

The four restaurants, which open on February 22, will be separate but interlinked under the same roof. They are: French Mediterranean concept La Voile Rouge; sleek Japanese eatery Hidemasa; Middle Eastern restaurant, Mamounia; and post-dinner bar, Dolce Legends, which invites you to party the night away.

La Voile Rouge has been a successful restaurant for over forty years in St. Tropez, so Dubai diners are sure to be excited to get in on the action here. Top dishes will include escargot, duck foie gras terrine and niçoise salad, a selection of steaks, beef bourguignon and seafood for mains.

Michelin Star Chef Hide Yamamoto, who has served a number of American presidents at Washington’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel, is behind the cuisine at Hidemasa. Diners can expect authentic sushi and sashimi, charcoal grilled meats, fish and some great vegetarian options.

Mamounia is one of Mayfair’s hottest restaurants, and no doubt the Dubai outpost will be a welcome addition to the city’s foodie scene. Here, you can enjoy sharing concepts such as mezze, whilst enjoying the evening air on the outdoor terrace. There’s shisha, belly dancers and other live entertainment.

A place for the night owls, the city slickers and those on the hunt for a good cocktail or two, Dolce Legends (also hailing from London) is set to be a brilliant nightlife spot. With DJs, premium beverages and plenty of entertainment, it will be bringing those well-known Dolce vibes to Dubai.

Al Fattan Currency Tower in DIFC. The weekday hours are from 7am for breakfast at La Voile Rouge, and 10.30am until 3:00pm for lunch, and dinner is from 5.30pm to 11pm with Dolce Legends open until 3am. Tel: (0)4 220 0321 or email info@dolcehospitality.com.

Images: Provided