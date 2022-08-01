Experience a circus like never before…

The IMAGINE show at Dubai Festival City Mall is a popular attraction here in Dubai. Come September, there will be another reason why you will cartwheel on over to see the record-breaking attraction.

Fontana, a breathtaking water show produced by Cirque Du Liban will be hosting a number of shows in Dubai from September 29. Fontana is the first travelling water circus in the Middle East and is a performance the whole family will love.

The show has it all – live entertainment and artistic circus performances all under a tailor-made aqua theatre. There are dancers, aerialists and more incredible circus thrills that will leave you on the edge of your seat. And if that wasn’t enough, the action is paired with a musical dancing fountain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fontana Show (@fontanashow)

Ticket details and information

The show is recommended for ages 2 years and up and both children and adults need a valid ticket to enter the circus tent.

Tickets prices start from Dhs90 for the green seating and it goes all the way up to Dhs300 for gold which will get you seats right in front of the mesmerizing action.

There are five ticket options to choose from, so pick the one that works best for your budget. You can check out the prices and have a look at the stage layout here.

For a comfortable experience for all, the stage is set in a grandstand format, so everyone has a great view of the performance.

There are two shows currently listed per day, one in the afternoon from 3pm (show begins at 4pm) and one in the evening from 6pm (show begins at 7pm). According to Platinum List, the show lasts about two hours.

We can’t wait to check this show out!

For more information and updates, stay tuned to @cirqueduliban and @Fontanashow

Images: Instagram