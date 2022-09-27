Fun for the whole family…

Parents, if you want to introduce your little ones to the world of ballet and theatre, this one’s for you. Art For All will be hosting the world-famous ballet, The Sleeping Beauty – A Bitesize Ballet in Dubai this October.

The performance takes place on Sunday, October 30, at 11am, 3pm and 6pm at The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates. Tickets prices start from Dhs100 per person.

This iconic tale has been adapted for the stage, in a ‘bitesize’ ballet performance which makes it perfect for all youngsters.

Why is it called bitesize? Well, it’s comprised to just 60 minutes which means the children watching won’t get anxious and start bouncing around in their seats. It does so without losing its classical elegance and immersive fun.

This falls in line with their goal of introducing the magical world of theatre, art and culture to individuals when they are little.

What is the performance about?

This fairy tale follows princess Aurora who has been put under a sleeping spell and she has to await for prince charming to save her from this curse.

The performance includes colourful costumes, beautiful sets and magical lighting.

Tickets to this performance can be purchased on artforall.ae

More about Art For All

The cultural hub is one of the Gulf region’s initiatives that focuses on providing education and entertainment through live events, art exhibitions and a range of classes and workshops. It is committed to bringing critically acclaimed performances to all Dubai residents.

Earlier this year, the team bought The Best of Swan Lake and everyone’s favourite Baby Shark to town. And we’ve been told that there are more live events and performances to come. As soon as they are announced, we will keep you in the loop.

The Sleeping Beauty – A Bitesize Ballet, The Theatre, Level 2, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Oct 30, 11am, 3pm, 6pm, prices from Dhs100, artforall.ae

Images: Art For All