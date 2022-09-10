There’s so much happening in Dubai this October…

October is usually a time where the city comes back to life, and 2022 is no different. From brilliant events to live music, new restaurants and more, we’ve rounded up 10 brilliant things to look forward to in Dubai this October.

Visit Expo City

When: from October 1

Although the gates have been open for a few weeks, Expo City Dubai officially reopens on October 1, when visitors will be able to check out the full breadth of attractions including two of the three thematic pavilions, Alif and Terra; as well as Garden in the Sky, Al Wasl Plaza and Surreal.

expocitydubai.com

What’s On Film Club

When: October 6

Our very own Film Club is back at Raffles The Palm. You bring your mates and loved ones, and get ready for an exclusive evening in the city’s most spectacular private cinema. This time, we’re showing cult classic musical, Grease. Tickets are Dhs220.

Call (0)4 248 8888 or email info.thepalm@raffles.com

Party at a new pool day

When: from October 8

In partnership with Candypants, new pool day Beatnik will take place every Saturday at W Dubai – The Palm’s iconic Wet Deck, transporting guests to the beaches of Tulum with crystal-clear waters, low-tempo house music, and free-spirited entertainment. The pool day will be split up into two parts: from 10am to 4pm guests can recharge by the pool and take a dip with five tokens redeemable on food and drinks for Dhs299. What’s on the menu? Indulge in an array of delicious healthy dishes to choose from such as fresh poke bowls, healthy burgers, and greens.

Beatnik, Wet Deck pool, W Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Every Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Dhs299 entry and five F&B tokens. Tel:(0)58 177 9831, candypants.events

Head to Groove on the Grass

When: October 15

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Groove on the Grass returns to Dubai’s Emirates Golf Club. Headliners include Satori & The Band From Space, Lost Desert, Unders and more across two-stages at the one-night event.

dubai.platinumlist.net

See Travis live

When: October 17

Scottish rock band Travis is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their smash hit The Invisible Band album with a performance in Dubai. The Scottish four-piece will take to the stage at Dubai Opera where guests can expect to hear hits from the band’s four-time platinum, third album like Sing, Flowers in the Window and Side, as well as other favourites such as Why Does It Always Rain on Me?

dubaiopera.com

Get involved with an Oktoberfest event

When: October 21

Join Golf Digest for Oktoberfest at The Els Club Dubai. For Dhs570 +VAT, you will get driving range access from 11am ahead of your place in the 18-hole individual stable ford event. Each ticket includes two German beers plus two refill vouchers in your golf cart along with an Oktoberfest lunch box.

golfdigestme.com

Go on a daycation to the World Islands

When: October 22

McGettigan’s are hosting a seven-hour daycation to the paradise that is Anantara World Islands. Meet at McGettigan’s JLT with premium drinks on arrival, before heading out to sea on a 150-foot yacht to Dubai World Islands.

mcgettigans.com

Finally visit Terra Solis

When: from October

Tomorrowland presents its new desert destination, Terra Solis, bringing with it camping, glamping, dining and poolside partying. Bookings for the camp open are available from October onwards.

terrasolisdubai.com

Dine with Folly and friends

When: October 26

The final instalment of Folly and friends will see Milan Jurkovic from 21grams team up with Nick Alvin at popular Madinat restaurant, Folly. Each dinner costs Dhs350 for food only (six-course menu) and Dhs550 for food plus beverage pairing per person.

folly.ae

Brunch with Basement Jaxx

When: October 29

Get ready for an incredible DJ set by Basement Jaxx DJ at Wanderlust brunch. Their legendary singles include Where’s Your Head At and Good Luck as well as a series of albums that have earned them double platinum UK number ones, two Brit Awards and a Grammy.

Wanderlust Goes Underground, JW Marriott Marquis, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm Sat Oct 29, from Dhs695. Tel: (0)4 414 3000, tickets are available here.