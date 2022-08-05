Where art transcends the typical boundaries of the canvas…

Love a digital art experience in Dubai? Well, a new show is heading your way to Infinity des Lumieres this September.

The immersive show celebrates the distinct minds of three artists: Gaudi, Kandinsky and Klee. The show lasts 45 minutes, with 15 minutes allotted to each artist. The show begins on September 21.

Infinity des Lumieres spans an impressive 2,700 square metres where the stunning works will be bought to life through the use of 130 projectors and 58 speakers on a total surface projection of 3,300 sqm (walls and floor included). Visitors will be able to walk around the space and immerse themselves as they connect with a total number of 3,000 high-definition digital moving images. The hall will also be filled with supporting music making the whole experience very dreamlike.

Below is a little information on each of them you can impress your friends with when you attend the show.

Gaudi

Antoni Gaudí was a Catalan architect from Spain and is known as the greatest exponent of Catalan Modernism. His name may not sound familiar, but his buildings in Barcelona are some of the most famous across the world. His most popular ‘work of art’ would have to be the Sagrada Familia – a project that has taken oveer 100 years to complete.

Wassily Kandinsky

For those of you who are fond of abstract art, Kandinsky is one artist who probably pops to mind. The artist is credited as one of the pioneers of abstraction in western art. His work uses a lot of geometric forms, lines, and colours which he strongly believes could express the inner life of the artists.

Klee

Swiss-born German artist, musician, and professor, Paul Klee was involved in several of the major modern art movements including Expressionism and Surrealism. His art though simple – think stick figures, suspended fish, arrows – manages to create movement when paired with his choice of colours. His works reflect his dry humour and his sometimes childlike perspective, his personal moods and beliefs, and his musicality.

When can I purchase tickets?

At the time of publishing, there’s a waitlist and you can register here to add yourself to the waiting list. Tickets (prices from Dhs110) will go on sale on Wednesday, August 10 at 2pm.

If you want to visit the digital art space now, you can check out Destination Cosmos: The Ultimate Challenge which is still taking place.

Infinity des Lumieres, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, tickets go on sale Aug infinitylumieres.com / gaudikandinskykleedubai.com

Images: Stills