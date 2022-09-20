An evening guaranteed to give you goosebumps…

The worlds of classical music and rock come together when Classic Energy perform on stage at the Theatre of Digital Art in Dubai on Sunday, November 6.

Taking centre-stage during your musical evening is the soloist of the orchestra tickling the ivories of a grand piano. The two-and-a-half-hour performance will include music by the most popular and loved rock and metal bands. The list includes Linkin Park, Rammstein, Queen, Metallica, Evanescence, Scorpions, System of a Down, Limp Bizkit and Nirvana.

Ticket prices start from Dhs190 per person and can be purchased here. Do note, that children under the age of three will not be allowed to enter.

Here’s a tiny clip to show you what to expect on the night

If you haven’t heard of ToDA, it is a popular immersive digital art space in Souk Madinat Jumeirah. The art shows here combine high-end technology with classical art that surrounds you as you sit and gaze in awe. For this concert, however, the art will be replaced with other effects set to take you to another world when paired with the harmonious tunes of the grand piano.

Ticket details

Ticket prices for the balcony cost Dhs190 per person which will get you a seat in the upper area of the theatre in cinema-type seats and a panoramic view of the entire performance.

Gold tickets are going for Dhs250 per person. Seats are located in the central theatre area where you will be surrounded by 360-degree visualization and a perfect view of the performer.

For a spot closest to the performer, opt for the platinum ticket which cost Dhs350 per person and you’ll get one drink.

Rock Grand Piano, Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Nov 6, ticket prices start from Dhs190 per person, Tel: (0)4 277 4044. @classic.energy

Images: Classic Energy