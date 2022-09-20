The digital artist has wowed us yet again…

This year digital artist, Jyo John Mulloor has helped us reimagine a different side of the UAE. He has wowed us with digital creations of a green Dubai and Abu Dhabi snuggled beneath a blanket of snow.

And now, he has showcased top Dubai landmarks on the lush alien world of Pandora. Check out his amazing works below.

Jyo Mulloor accompanies the gallery with the caption with words from Dr Grace Augustine from the first Avatar movie, ‘Down…just relax and let your mind go blank’

He added that Canadian filmmaker, ‘James Cameron taught a generation that it was okay to dream beyond imagination.’

He compares this vision to the teachings of the UAE Royals stating UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai taught the same generation ‘that with the right vision, strong heart and no fear, all dreams can be chased, caught and turned into reality.’

He ends the caption with ‘Pandora is what you get when you interlace dreams with vision. Here in Dubai, impossible is nothing.’

This digital art series features top landmarks in Dubai that blend in seamlessly with the alien world. He features an illuminated Museum of the Future against a backdrop of Burj Khalifa, Ain Dubai with rocky mountains and moons, the Dubai Frame and the futuristic Address Beach Resort.

He even features the Dubai Metro (amended with an ever so slight futuristic touch). The digital works stand out in shades of blue and purple in keeping with the bright colours used in the Avatar movie.

Jyo Mulloor posted his digital art on his Instagram account @jyo_john_mulloor on September 20 and has already garnered over 1,000 likes. You can check more of these digital works including more videos that feature Abu Dhabi and Dubai ‘kissed by spring.’

We’re pretty sure this won’t be the last we see of the digital artist’s creations and we can’t wait to see what he comes up with next.

Image credit: Jyo John Mulloor