Horror, adventure, and drama are on the lineup on the big screens this week…

If you’re planning on catching a movie this coming week, these are the newest releases across the UAE. We’ve added the trailers to make it easy for you to choose.

Where the Crawdads Sing

A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the deep south becomes a suspect in the murder of a man she was once involved with.

Starring: Harris Dickinson, Garrett Dillahunt

Genre: Drama

Tickets:

Nope

Written and directed by the star actor, Nope is a sci-fi meets horror film set in California. Two siblings running a ranch find an inexplicable ‘something’ in the skies. It doesn’t scare their neighbours who try and use the bizarre phenomenon to profit their theme park.

Starring: Jordan Peele, Steven Yeun, Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya

Genre: Horror

Tickets:

Paul W.R’s Last Journey

The red moon threatens the existence of humans on earth and the only hope is Paul WR. He is the most talented astronaut of this generation, however, shockingly hours before the start of his mission he mystically disappears… (shock horror).

Starring: Jean Reno, Hugo Becker, Paul Hamy, Lya Oussadit-Lessert

Genre: Adventure

Tickets:

Tad the Lost Explorer and The Emerald Tablet

Tad’s biggest dream is to be accepted by his colleagues but his clumsiness gets in his way. When he accidentally breaks open a sarcophagus, it releases a spell that puts his friends lives in danger. This spell sets off an adventure that will lead the characters to far corners of the world in hopes of lifting the curse.

Starring: Trevor White, Joseph Balderrama, Alex Kelly, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Elena Sanz

Genre: Animation

Tickets:

