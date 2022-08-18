Calling all dancing queens…

Ready to dance, jive and have the time of your life? If the answer is yes, hold onto your platforms as a huge ABBA Reunion show is returning to Dubai in October.

The award-winning tribute band, Revival performed to a theatre packed full of Dancing Queen(s) back in May 2021, and they are back in the Super Trouper spotlight for two days onboard the QE2 on October 28 and 29. When the group performed last year, the show was so popular, they added on a fourth show to the schedule. So, if you don’t want to miss them again this time, head on over to dubai.platinumlist.net.

There are three shows in total, two evening shows which start at 8pm (doors open at 7.30pm) and a matinee show on October 29 which takes place at 3pm (doors open at 2.30pm). Ticket prices start from Dhs120.

Here’s a clip of their performance the last time they were in Dubai

It’s the third time Revival has come to Dubai to perform at the world-famous QE2 ship which is docked in Port Rashid. They have been voted as the UK’s Official No.1 ABBA tribute act by the Agent’s Association of Great Britain.

With amazing costumes, incredible instrumentals and a show full of the famous dance moves. So, don’t be shy to glam up in your disco best. You’ll sing (and dance) along to smash hits including Mamma Mia, Waterloo and Take a Chance as you get taken on a trip down memory lane

The QE2, or the Queen Elizabeth 2 is a famous and now-retired British ocean liner. It now has a permanent residency at Port Rashid and, since undergoing a huge restoration project, it’s the home of history, hotel rooms, restaurants and the QE2 Theatre.

QE2, Port Rashid, Dubai, October 28 and 29, tickets priced from Dhs120. theatrebyqe2.com

Images: Social