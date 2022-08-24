One great show to take the kids to before the summer break ends…

With school just around the corner, your days are probably filled with back-to-school shopping. Give the kids (and yourself) a break and take them to see Peppa Pig who is currently visiting Dubai.

From August 24 to September 3, Peppa Pig will be at Dubai Festival City Mall with a special performance at Festival Square. She will be joined by her little brother George, Mummy and Daddy Pig.

Peppa Pig was in Abu Dhabi for a capital visit back in May, and she is now visiting her fans in Dubai. The show takes place four times during the day at 5pm, 6pm, 7pm and 8.30pm.

Peppa Pig will also have a meet-and-greet session. To gain tickets, you need to spend Dhs300 at any of retailers at Dubai Festival City Mall. Hang on to those receipts and get your family ticket at the ‘Meet and Greet’ counter.

Besides this, the whole family can also visit a replica of Peppa Pig’s vibrant home where children can partake in unique edutainment activities from 4pm to 10pm on weekdays, and 2pm to 10pm on weekends.

There will be a musical corner, miniature cars at the Peppa Pig Car corner, a DIY creative table, a puzzle corner and a camping experience where children can enjoy a mini summer escapade. As an additional treat, there will be an ice cream truck to help you cool down and beat the last of the summer heat.

Commenting on bringing Peppa pig to Dubai, Ahmad Weiss, General Manager of Spacetoon Event said, ‘We are so happy to team up with Al-Futtaim Malls to bring Peppa Pig to Dubai, giving the chance for kids and families to enjoy a unique and unforgettable experience, along with helping the little ones learn new things.’

Peppa Pig in Dubai, Dubai Festival City Mall, from August 24 to September 3, kids workshops on weekdays from 4pm to 10pm and weekends from 2pm to 10pm, live stage show take place daily, 5pm, 6pm, 7pm and 8.30pm, meet and greet daily 5.20pm, 6.20pm, 7.20pm and 8.50pm. Tel: (800) 332. @dubaifestivalcitymall