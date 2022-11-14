The goal is for you to have a great time…

Football fans in Dubai, FIFA World Cup is just around the corner and that means it’s time to get those reservations in for all of your World Cup viewing action.

Here is a list of fan zones, sports bars and lounges that will be showing the FIFA World Cup for your ultimate viewing pleasure.

Address Beach Resort

Luxe hotel Address Beach Resort will launch an epic airconditioned football fan zone tent on its event lawn. The 250-seater tent will have multiple screens, live entertainment between matches, and a menu of tasty snacks served throughout the tournament. Entrance is Dhs50 per person, which will get you a voucher to be used on food and beverages. Guests under 21 are permitted up to 8pm each day.

Address Beach Resort, JBR, November 20 to December 18, 12.30pm to 2am, no reservations unless for groups over 20 pax. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. addresshotels.com

Barasti Beach Stadium, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi

Popular sports bar Barasti is screening every game on a huge screen at their epic fan zone on the beach. Fans can expect live BBQ stations, food counters, flame throwers, laser shows, incredible drink deals, games, and entertainment. Entry to the fan zone is free with tables and seating on a first come first serve basis but if you’d rather reserve the best seats you can pay Dhs350 upfront and receive the full amount back on food and drinks.

Barasti, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi. November 20 to December 18, free entry first come first serve or Dhs350 fully redeemable to reserve. @barastibeach

The Beach Stadium, JBR

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah is going all out this winter with four licensed areas dedicated to football fans. The four areas include The Beach, Tiger Bar, Wavebreaker, and the private garden. From a mega screen on the beach and a backdrop of Ain Dubai to a private garden, and even live BBQ stations, the hotel has somewhere for all kinds of football fans, even the children. The hotel will soon be sharing an exciting entertainment program which will run throughout the duration of the games, including live music and kids’ activities.

The Walk JBR, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah. Free entry. Minimum spend may apply. Pre-booking required. Sunday, November 20 to Sunday, December 18. Tel:(0)4 318 2319. dubaithewalk.hilton.com @wavebreaker_jbr

Bla Bla

The giant screens at the beach bar and pool, live entertainment as well as special drinks and food offers make Bla Bla the ultimate location for footie fans. With the laid-back atmosphere of the beach bar accompanied by a stunning view of Ain Dubai, enjoy the game while you take a dip in the pool. Entry is free until the quarterfinals, where a fully redeemable entry fee will apply.

Blak Bla, The Beach JBR, Sun, Nov 20 to Sun, Dec 18. Tel: (0)4 584 4111, blabladubai.ae, @blabladubai

City Walk, Stadium Lounge

The state of the art venue is offering a life like experience with 16 metre by six metre screen. Stadium Lounge is ready to host football fans from all over. With fine dining options as well as engaging activations for the little ones. Everybody is welcome. Live DJs, PlayStation tournaments before the Semi Finals and Final matches means that everybody will be entertained.

City Walk, Stadium Lounge, citywalk.ae

City Centre Mirdif Stadium

City Centre Mirdif will be launching City Centre Mirdif Stadium – a fan zone on the rooftop where families can catch the game. The fan zone will have a 700-capacity match screening zone, a food and beverage zone with a number of concepts, football-themed activations, games, a shisha lounge and more. It will be open daily from 1pm to 1am from November 20 to December 18. prices range from Dhs50 to 150 redeemable against food and beverage purchases. Tickets can be purchased directly from City Centre Mirdif.

City Centre Mirdif, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Mirdif, Dubai, Tel: (800) 226 255. @citycentremirdif

Fan City, Expo City Dubai

Coinciding with Expo’s festive Winter City, the World Cup fan zone at Expo City will offer an electric atmosphere complete with jumbo screens and a striking line-up of entertainment, including table-top games; agility courses; foot volley courts; penalty kick activations; face-painting; and DJ’s spinning decks during half-time. General admission costs Dhs30, children go free, and there’s VIP options available.

Promising a festival-like family atmosphere, Expo City Dubai welcomes football fans of all ages to two unique zones: Jubilee Park and a more deluxe experience at Al Wasl. While Jubilee Park will open when the tournament commences on November 20, Al Wasl Plaza will open from the first round of knock-out stages on December 3.

Al Wasl Plaza will offer an immersive game experience with in-game graphics projected across Al Wasl dome, as well as team anthems, a flag-raising ceremony, and pre- and post-game entertainment.

Expo City Dubai. November 20 to December 18. Tickets Dhs30 per person, children under 12 free, available soon from Platinumlist. expocitydubai.com

Jumeirah Emirates Towers Arena

With the incredible backdrop of the Museum of the Future, this outdoor arena will seat up to 500 football fans each night, with huge screens, private VIP lounges and delicious food. Football fans can watch the kick-off at this new fan zone located in the heart of Downtown. Located on the ground floor of the Plaza Terrace, Emirates Towers Arena will offer a more refined football experience; however, the football camaraderie will still be at an all-time high.

Throughout the game, fans will be able to choose from a decadent menu of international cuisines and stand-out dishes to keep them energised until the final whistle. As if that wasn’t enough, award-winning hospitality company 7 Management will curate a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience throughout the month-long festivities.

Jumeriah Emirates Towers, Downtown Dubai, jetarena@jumeirah.com

Press Play with Us, Ibn Battuta

Not just a fan zone to catch the footie at with all your mates, but some of The UK’s best grime artists and rappers will be headlining the Press Play with Us Fan Zone. for the full line up of artists click here. Get your tickets now before they sell out.

Precision Football, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai, pressplaywithus.com, @pressplay_withus

Fanzone by McGettigan’s, Media City

McGettigan’s and DGT Events are taking over Media City Amphitheatre to bring fans an epic open-air fan zone and winter festival for the whole family. Because you can’t have a World Cup in December without an appearance from Santa, right? With the largest screen in the UAE, the fan zone promises much more than just football including an array of entertainment, food and drink, and the option to book picnic tables and VIP booths. On the far side of the fan zone, the snow-covered winter festival will bring the magic of Christmas to life with Santa’s grotto, an ice-skating rink, Christmas markets, and more.

Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. Friday, November 21. Standard entry Dhs50 fully redeemable, cocktail table for four people Dhs800 fully redeemable, picnic table for six people Dhs1200 fully redeemable, VIP boxes 30 guests with four hours unlimited food and drink: Dhs10,000 house and Dhs15,000 premium. mcgettigans.com/fanzone @fanzonebymcgettigans @winterfestbymcgettigans

BudX FIFA Fan Festival

🇶🇦​ Doha

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿​ London

🇲🇽​ Mexico City

🇧🇷​ Rio de Janeiro

🇧🇷​ Sao Paulo

🇰🇷​ Seoul

🇦🇪​ Dubai The FIFA Fan Festival is going global! — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) October 10, 2022

Dubai is lucky to be one of the six locations around the world to be hosting a FIFA Fan Festival. This official Fan Fest will be hosted at the Dubai Harbour and will not only be covering the footie, but fans can also enjoy a host of DJ’s both international and local. As well as appearances from FIFA legends. Tickets and pricing will be available soon here.

FIFA Fan Festival Dubai Harbour, 20 Nov to 28 Nov from midday to 3am and 29 Nov to 18 Dec from 3pm to 3am. fifa.com, qatar2022.qa

The Football Park in DIFC

The Football Park Fan Zone in DIFC will offer a unique and premium way of experiencing the world’s greatest football tournament, opening to coincide with the month-long event. Located on the podium level of Gate Avenue, in front of a huge screen, The Football Park will host Michelin-starred restaurants, a butler service, and a concierge for fans wanting to watch the matches in style. Full details of ticket pricing and availability can be found here.

Gate Avenue, Dubai International Financial Centre, booking open from Thursday September 15, difc.ae/gateavenue

JBR Football Village at DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai – Jumeirah Beach

The JBR Football Village at DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai – Jumeirah Beach is one spot you can let loose and experience the joy of the game. Guests can lounge beside the beachside infinity pool and watch the match on two massive screens or the additional screens dotted throughout the area. Between matches, you enjoy a game of football yourself or volleyball on the hotel’s private beach and enjoy music from the DJ. Seating is priced starting at Dhs100 per person which is fully redeemable on food and beverage.

JBR Football Village at DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai – Jumeirah Beach, The Walk, Dubai Marina, Tel: (0)55 166 8092.

Live at the Lake, Dubai Silicon Oasis

If you are a resident of Silicon Oasis or surrounding neighbourhoods, this one is for you. Live at the Lake, located at Dubai Digital Park, will be a family-friendly fan zone with two large screens, a stage for entertainment, and a game zone including football jumble and more. OUI Bar + Terrace will also have an outdoor pop-up as well as their indoor local favourite which will be showing all the games with special drinks deals, happy hours, and a game time grub menu.

Radisson Red Hotel. Dubai Digital Park, Silicon Oasis, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 571 4343. @radissonreddubai

Mega Fan Zone, Soho Garden, Meydan

The Mega Fan Zone at Soho Garden, Meydan will be open from Friday, November 21 to Sunday, December 18 and will be covered in big screens for loyal fans to catch all the excitement and thrills of every game. With a capacity of 3,000 people, the licensed venue promises plenty of competitions, entertainment, live performances, games, and DJs. Watch every goal and tackle on the big screens from exclusive VIP booths or picnic tables.

Mega Fan Zone, Soho Garden, Meydan, Nad al Sheba, Dubai. Friday, November 21 to Sunday, November 18. Ticket price yet to be confirmed. sohogardendxb.com

Sofitel Dubai Downtown

Sofitel Dubai Downtown’s outdoor fan zone will come with a massive screen and surround sound beside the hotel’s infinity pool. There will be live entertainment and football-themed activities. For Dhs100 you will get the basic package for three soft drinks and house drinks. Opt for a VIP option where you will get a table with uninterrupted views, or go the extra mile and book the VIP area for eight people for Dh2,500. Going with a smaller group? There’s the Gold VIP area for six people for Dhs1,200.

Sofitel Dubai Downtown, Tel: (0)4 503 6333. sofitel-dubai-downtown.com

Nikki Beach Resort and Spa

If you’re looking for somewhere boujie to sit back and watch the game, then look no further than Nikki Beach. With table rates starting at Dhs500, football fans are welcomed with Champagne and a variety of Nikki Beach favourites. It is open to all and is the perfect place to enjoy chic beachy vibes coupled with the incredibly electric football atomsphere.

Nikki Beach Resort and Spa, Pearl Jumeria. Tel: (0)54 791 0049 nikkibeach.com

Vox Cinemas

Kicking of the World Cup right, Vox Cinemas will be covering the football live. Fans can cheer on their favourite teams from a variety of experiences, including mega-screen MAX cinemas, luxurious in-cinema dining at THEATRE and GOLD, open-air OUTDOOR cinemas at Galleria Mall Jumeirah and Aloft Dubai Creek and even a private cinema at Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates.

Vox Cinemas, various loactions around Dubai. voxcinemas.com

Sports Bars

71 Sports Bar

This sports bar offers a little bit of something for everyone. This will be the perfect bar for residents of Damac Hills to flock to when the footie finally starts. With screens around the venue and a recently updated menu – 71 Sports bar is a fantastic place to catch a game or two… Or all of them, with mates.

71 Sports Bars, Trump International Golf Club, DAMAC Hills Dubai, open daily from midday to 1am. Tel: (0)4 245 3988, @71sportsbar

Buffalo Wings & Rings

American sports bar and restaurant, Buffalo Wings & Rings has you covered for all 64 matches, promising to elevate your sports fan experience with huge screens and multiple HD TVs. There’s also plenty of pocket-friendly deals to enjoy, plus a special World Cup-themed menu.

DIFC – Level C, Liberty House, daily 12pm to 3am. (0)4 359 6900. JLT – Cluster U, Lake Level, daily 12pm to 2am. (0)4 321 6112.

BAI Bar and Terrace

BAI Bar and Terrace boasts both 144-inch LED screen outdoors and 75-inch LED screens indoors, as well as the chance to win exciting prizes. Enjoy deals on food and drinks, plus daily happy hour and spin to win competitions.

Bai Bar & Terrace, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View, Business Bay, Sun to Fri 3pm to 2am, Sat 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)56 995 8210. radissonblu.com

Bar Netsu

At Bar Netsu, you will be able to merge the games with authentic Japanese dining. The menu features Japanese-inspired bar bites compiled by Chef Ross Shonhan.

Bar Netsu, Netsu by Ross Shonhan, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 777 2232. mandarinoriental.com

Bedrock

Bedrock Dubai at the Pier 7 is the big kid playground. Live games take place on their 20 screens, and if you want it on the action, have a go at their state-of-the-art darts and their well-known indoor golfing area – ‘The Bunker’.

Bedrock Pier 7, Marina, Sun to Thur 12pm to 12am, Fri to Sat 12pm to 2am, Tel: (0)4 578 1668 @bedrockdxb

Brew House

Across Brew House and Brew Garden, football fans can enjoy a host of deals throughout the FIFA World Cup, such as burger and a pint combo for Dhs99 or Brew House Match Day platters from Dhs59. Other fun activations include predict to win competitions, best-dressed fans and a football photobooth.

Brew House, Citymax Hotel Business Bay, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)50 448 0493. citymaxhotels.com

BFF

BFF in Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate has plenty to offer. Foosball, pool tables plus golf and football simulators are available for some half-time fun and flat-screen TVs are dotted around the venue for all your sports-watching needs. They also have a pulldown projector which will provide you with ample viewing capabilities. As for food, their burgers are great for a post-pool meal.

BFF, Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate, 1pm to 3am on Sat and 3pm to 1am on weekdays and Sun. Tel: (0)52 177 7541 @bffdxb

Boracay Arena

Catch all the action at Boracay Nightclub, Deira, live on a giant screen alongside a signature World Cup menu. Guests will enjoy deals for group bookings, and drinks offers from Dhs169 in the huge airconditioned venue.

Boracay, Asiana Hotel, Deira, daily 8pm to 3am. Tel: (0)55 609 9703. asianahoteldubai.com

The Brick Wall Sports Bars

Holiday Inn Express’ epic sports bar is offering fans the chance to celebrate the wins with a beer bucket for Dhs130, a burger and beer pairing for Dhs55 or a bottle of beer for just Dhs30, all available throughout the tournament at The Brick Wall Sports Bars.

Holiday Inn Express Dubai, Jumeirah, Holiday Inn Express Dubai Airport, or Holiday Inn Express Dubai Internet City, November 20 to December 18. Tel: (0)4 290 0111.

Claw BBQ

Screens all over the place, a fantastic all American vibe makes for an epic time. 7 hours of happy hour from midday to 7pm, Monday to Friday, with lots of themed nights including Taco Tuesdays and Fajitarita Mondays Claw BBQ JBR just does it right. During the group stages entry is free. All of the knock-out games are Dhs150 for entry which is fully redeemable against F&B while the Final will be Dhs250, also fully redeemable against F&B.

Claw BBQ, The Pavilion, The Beach opposite JBR. Sun to Thu from midday to 2am, Fri and Sat from midday to 3am. Tel: (04) 5774357 @clawbbq

Crafty Fox Gastropub

All the live action will be available to you from one of their 18 indoor screens. Or if you’d prefer, fans can revel in the action at the dedicated tent and catch the games on the two large screens. Book your tables in advance and head down to the pub for a couple of pints while you catch the game.

Crafty Fox Gastropub and Sports Bar, Clubhouse Terrace, Jumeriah Golf Estates, November 20 to 18, minimum spend of Dhs1,000 for up to 8 people. Tel: (0)4 586 7767. dubaigolf.com

The Docks

The perfect sports bar for settling in to watch the game al fresco style is at The Docks. Open just in time for the World Cup, guests can enjoy big screens, pub grub and an overall laidback atmosphere. The Docks will be offering a bucket of beers from midday to 3am daily for only Dhs149. There are also combo deals that include nachos or a hotdog with a pint of beer for Dh69.

The Docks, Crowne Plaza Dubai, Jumeirah One @dockspub

The Duck Hook

This incredible pub in Dubai Hills Golf Club is calling all football enthusiasts to bare witness to the beautiful game. With seven screens scattered around the inside of the venue and a projector on the spacious terrace fans can enjoy indoor or alfresco seating. A pint will cost you only Dhs35 while lawn bites such as sliders, and hotdogs will cost Dhs55.

The Duck Hook, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Tel: (800) 323232 @theduckhookdubai

Dhow & Anchor

The bright and airy gastropub will be screening all of the footie matches across their 14 massive screens. Making it the perfect place for die-hard fans to sit back and watch the teams battle it out. There will be a specially curated menu with dishes representing all the countries competing.

Dhow & Anchor, Jumeirah Beach Hotel @dhowandanchor

Ernst Biergarten & Wirtshaus, 25hours Hotel One Central

Sink your teeth into rich and flavourful authentic German fare while you watch the live-action at Ernst Biergarten & Wirtshaus. Pick from indoors or outdoor seating where you can catch the games on screens dotted throughout the venue. If you want to go big, watch the game on the large screen stationed in the outdoor area. Stay up to date with the latest deals on their social media. Book on dubai@ernstbiergarten.com or call 04 210 2511.

Ernst, 25Hours Hotel Dubai One Central, near Dubai World Trade Centre, Tel: (0)4 210 2511. @ernstdubai

Factory Bar + Kitchen by McGettigan’s

Cheer on your winning team at this newly opened venue. With TV screens scattered around the prohibition themed bar, it is the ideal chilled spot to catch all the footie games we’ve been waiting for. There is a special menu that will be served in the outdoor area. Items start from Dhs62 and guests can also enjoy a bucket of beers for Dhs199.

Factory Bar and Kitchen by McGettigan’s, Hilton Dubai, Palm Jumeriah, Mon to Fri 4pm to 3am, Sat and Sun from midnight to 3am Tel: (0)4 230 0063

The Golden Lion

Catch all the action at The Golden Lion, with live screenings of football’s biggest event of the year. The pub will offer happy hour, a special snacks menu and curry nights.

The Golden Lion at Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, open daily from midday to midnight. Tel: (600) 500 400

Goose Island Tap House

This popular JVC sports bar will be showing every game, plus the Barrel Room will be available for private hire with its own projector screen, if you’re planning a group viewing party.

Goose Island Tap House, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. jumeirahvillage.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Icon

Icon Bar and Lounge in Dubai Media City has reopened its doors with a new look – just in time for the FIFA World Cup. The two-level venue is packed with 26 TV screens so you can catch all the sporting action. There’s even a family-friendly space with a garden area downstairs.

Icon Bar and Lounge, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Tel: (0)4 366 9111. radissonhotels.com

Irish Village

It’s a classic for a reason and if you love sports, Irish Village is not to be missed. As the weather becomes tamer and more manageable; the outdoor area is the perfect spot for all your World Cup-watching needs. There are giant projectors and some amazing sharing starters, beer deals and more at both their Al Garhoud and Studio City branches when the game is on. What more do you need?

theirishvillage.com / @theirishvillage

Joe’s Backyard DFC

This neighbourhood barbecue hangout at Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City is screening all the World Cup matches on TV screens set up inside and out on the terrace. There’s happy hour available during the games, loads of comfort food including burgers, sandwiches and snacks and views of the Dubai Creek when you need a breather. For reservations, email reservations@joebackyard.com or call 055 709 4509.

Joe’s Backyard DFC, Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City. Tel: (0)55 709 4509. joebackyard.com

Kickers

Kickers, located in Dubai Sports City is a well-known watering hole for any and all avid sports fans and pool players. With happy hour beverages daily from 12pm to 6pm, house spirits as low as Dhs19.50 and a view that overlooks the floodlit football academy that often hosts local club games, you are surrounded by sports and different games at all times.

Kickers, Sports Village Dubai Sports City, open 1pm to 2am on weekdays and 12pm to 2am on weekends and on Fri. Tel: (0)4 448 1001, @kickersportsbar

La Baie

Enjoy the fresh outdoors as you watch the beautiful game in the relaxed settings of The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai’s newly built beer garden. Found in La Baie, the epic set-up is the ideal place to catch every match, between November 18 and December 18.

La Baie, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, daily from 11am (La Baie) or 2pm (beer garden), adults only, no reservations. Tel: (0)4 399 4000. ritzcarlton.com

Long’s Bar

Get involved in all the action with competitions galore at Long’s Bar. Every game you stand the chance to win free F&B at every game, an unlimited bar tab and table for four during the Finals as well as a reserved table along with a Dhs1,000 and Dhs2,000 spend for one of the Quarter and Semi finals respectively. To enter and stand the chance to win, be sure to follow the Instagram account and like the competition posts and tag 3 of your friends.

Long’s Bar, Rotana Towers, Sheikh Zayed road, World Trade Centre. Open Mon to Thu from midday to 2am, Fri to Sun from midday to 3am. rotana.com

La Vue Terrace Bar

Enjoy live streaming of every match at Pullman Jumeirah Lakes Towers’ La Vue Terrace Bar. The venue promises tasty food, brilliant beverages, and the chance to win some amazing prizes.

La Vue Terrace Bar, Pullman JLT, November 20 to December 18. Tel: (0)56 125 2431. pullman-dubai-jumeirahlakestowers.com

McCafferty’s Jumeirah Village Circle

McCafferty’s in Jumeriah Village Circle is a home away from home for the Irish. Their ‘Thirsty Thursday’ unlimited drinks special for Dhs199 should be reason enough to visit if the football that’s playing doesn’t entice you enough.

McCafferty’s, JVC Jumeirah Village, Sun to Thur 12pm to 2am and Fri and Sat 11am to 2am, Tel:(0)55 784 9220, @mccaffertysjvc

Offside

Offside the iconic sports bar in the JA Ocean View Hotel has reopened with a new revamped look just in time for the sports season. They have increased their capacity, added 10 private booths and serve unbeatable pub grub and drinks. Flat screen TVs adorn the walls so rest assured your favourite teams will be on and chasing the ball and scoring a goal this November.

Offside, JA Ocean View Hotel The Walk JBR, Mon to Thur 4pm to 3am and Fri to Sun 12pm to 3am, Tel: 056 522 0219 @offsidedxb

Orange Feels

With the Qatar FIFA World Cup fast approaching, more and more sports bars are promising to air the matches. Orange Feels is one of them. With three large outdoor screens at the pool deck, with the view of the Downtown skyline in the backdrop, what more could you want? Well, they will also be hosting the hotels resident DJ during match breaks to keep the energy going.

Orange Feels Bar & Shisha Lounge, Hotel Indigo Downtown, open Sun to Wed 10am to 1am, Thu to Sat 10am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 210 2222, @orangefeelsbardubai

Phileas Fogg

On Mondays enjoy 50 per cent off on fish and chips at Phileas Fogg at The Montgomery Golf Academy. A discount like that makes for a great excuse to go out and watch the Monday night game. Their fan zone is one that is known to be larger than life with electrifying energy! During the warmer season, it is enclosed and air-conditioned.

Phileas Fogg, Montgomery Golf Club Academy, Sun to Thur 8am to 1.30am and Fri and Sat 8am to 2.30am Tel: (0)4 572 4477 @phileasfoggsdxb

The Rose and Crown

The quintessential British pub in Dubai, this is the perfect place for a pint while you watch the footie. Buy one get one wings and beer nights, curry nights and great deals on roast dinners. This pub will make you feel right at home. The roast dinner runs from Friday to Sunday and is Dhs90 for roast of your choice, of bring a mate and enjoy a bucket of beers, a bottle of wine and two roasts for Dhs250.

The Rose and Crown, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, open daily from midday to 2am. Tel: (0)4 437 0022, roseandcrowndubai.com, @theroseandcrowndubai

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek

The Pub at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek is a long-standing cosy venue for up to 50 people. Expect drinks specials, a menu of traditional British favourites, plus a pool table and darts corner for pre-match games.

The Pub, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek. Tel: (0)4 222 7171. radissonblu.com

Speakeasy Dubai

This classic and cosy American bar in the heart of JBR is gearing up to showcase daily, live matches of the FIFA World Cup. They will have exciting activities in their Fan Zone in the Beer Garden from the kick off (November 20). Pulling out all the stops with football decor, themed food and drinks and an incredible atmosphere for a visceral experience. There will also be a plethora of competitions, such as Guess the Score before each game, where winners will recieve a 40 per cent discount and Take a selfie where the maximum likes, comments and shares will win a table for four worth Dhs600 for the final match.

Speakeasy Dubai, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Jumeirah Beach, select drinks at Dhs32, Tel: (0)4 439 8881 speakeasydubai.com

Spike Bar

After a lovely game of golf, head down to Spike Bar and enjoy the beautiful game on one of their many football screens. The bar will also be having happy hour deals and meal combos starting from as little as Dhs65.

Spike Bar & Terrace, Emirates Golf Club, open daily from midday to midnight. Tel: (0)4 417 9842, dubaigolf.com

TJ’s

This neighbourhood watering hole will be turning into a hotspot for all your sporting needs. Located in the lovely Taj Hotel in JLT, Tj’s has been decked out with huge LED screens on their open tented terrace. Catch all the big matches in the middle of the action.

TJ’s, Taj Hotel, Jumeriah Lake Towers, open Sun to Fri from 5pm and Sat from 11pm. Tel: (0)4 574 1111 @tjs.dubai

The 44

The mancave-esque sports bar has loads of activities for you to get involved in. There are competitive games like darts, bowling and pool. They also have a great terrace and a Live BBQ night on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8pm to 12am, which includes your choice of BBQ, two sides and house drinks for only Dhs85. Naturally, the sports bar has many screens for you to catch all the World Cup action.

The 44, Hilton Al Habtoor City, Sun to Thur, 4pm to 3am Fri and Sat 12pm to 3am, Tel:(0)54 581 1758 @the44dubai

Wavebreaker Beach and Grill

This is the perfect sports bar for anybody who loves a beach bar too… Here you can enjoy pool and beach access for only Dhs129 which is also fully redeemable on food and drinks. They also have huge LED screens outdoor so it’s really a two birds with one stone situation.

Waverbreaker Beach and Grill, Hilton Dubai Jumeriah, The Walk, Jumeriah Beach Residence, open daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 318 2319, @wavebreaker_jbr

Lounges and Restaurants

Belgian Café Dubai Festival City

Head on up to Football Deck by Belgian Café Dubai Festival City to catch all the action from FIFA World Cup. The free-entry venue promises gargantuan HD screens across two venues, including an outdoor terrace with Dubai Creek views. Additional activities include face painting, raffles and competitions, plus deals on pub grub.

Belgian Café, Intercontinental Dubai Festival City, November 20 to December 18. dubaifestivalcityhotels.com/footballdeck

Black Tap Dubai

Live games broadcast on huge screens, a themed menu and a limited-edition CrazyShake that is dedicated to the FIFA World Cup. Any takers? Well, Black Tap Dubai will be providing all that as part of their FIFA World Cup Celebrations. The World Cup CrazyShake will be available at all three branches and will cost Dhs69.

Black Tap Dubai, various locations in Dubai @blacktapdubai

Drift Beach

The award-winning beachfront destination is a chic place to watch the games. Sit back on the plush lounge chairs, enjoy a chill glass of bubbles and light bites. It’s different but still, a very elegant way to watch the action on the screens. Pre-booking is recommended, call 04 315 2200 or email info@driftbeachdubai.com

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina. Tel: (04) 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai

FIVE Palm Jumeirah In celebration of the first World Cup in the Middle East, FIVE Palm Jumeirah has gone all out to create a huge Official FIVE Football Party zone. Guests can expect acoustic fabric & directional sound system, VIP areas, gaming activations, live performance half time shows and DJ, and of course multiple screens to watch the games. FIVE Palm Jumeirah, daily. palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com garden on 8

Media City’s most lively neighbourhood hangout, garden on 8 is screening the games with live entertainment, live dancers, bites, happy hour and more. Out on the terrace, soak in the views, the weather and the game on a massive screen. Book on gardenon8@mediaonehotel.com or on 04 427 1000

garden on 8, Media On Hotel, Dubai Media City, Tel: (0)4 427 1000. @gardenon8

High Note Pool & Sky Lounge

Want a larger-than-life experience? Head to High note Pool and Sky Lounge and root for your favourite team on their 192-inch screen for a totally immersive experience. With minimum spend ranging from Dhs150 to Dhs300, this rooftop lounge will be a hot spot for good times and football games.

High Note Pool & Sky Lounge, Aloft Al Mina Hotel, open daily 10am to 3am. Tel: (0)58 591 8153, @highnotedxb

IKandy Ultralounge

With an enormous 10 metre-wide screen – what more could you possibly need? Well, at IKandy you can catch the game with a stunning view of the Burj Khalifa in the back drop, paired with an electrifying atmosphere and incredible buck of beers packages that come with your choice of a burger, pizza, or sliders for only Dhs299. Stay cool with pool access while watching the fancy footwork of your fave teams. There is also an exciting “Choose it right” competition where you can predict the winner of each group and stand the chance to win a floating breakfast at IKandy. Count. Us. In. Book early and avoid disappointment.

IKandy, Trade Center 1, Shangri-La Hotel November 21 to December 18 open 9am to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 405 2703 shangri-la.com

Lah Lah

In the private area of Zabeel House, The Greens, guests are welcomed to enjoy every match in this bespoke venue. Offering the ultimate neighbourhood experience for all the matches. The venue will be open an hour before the first match every day and will close 30 minutes after the last game of the day.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House, The Greens, jumeirah.com @lahlahdxb

Logs & Embers

If all you’re looking for is incredible views, succulent slow-cooked meat and the footie, look no further than Logs and Embers. The fantastic eatery is kitted out with eight high-definition screens and a giant projector. The whole family is welcome with a special Kids Fan Zone designated for families and children. Group games have a minimum spend of Dhs150 and knockout games will have a minimum spend of Dhs250.

Logs & Embers, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeriah, open Sun to Thu 11am to midnight, Fri and Sat 11am to 1am. Tel: (0)52 109 6802, logsnembers.com, @logsandembers

Lo+Cale

Outdoor terrace, Lo+Cale, will be hosting the games on two big screens, promising a stadium-like surround sound system with the views of Dubai Marina. Each footie fan will pay an entry fee of Dhs99, which is fully redeemable on food and drinks.

Lo+Cale, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, November 20 to December 18. Tel: (0)4 378 0000. @localedxb

Malibu Bar and Lounge

With two huge screens set in place, cheer on your favourite teams while you lounge by the pool deck and dig into some delicious light bites and sip on costal cocktails. For the FIFA World Cup, Malibu is offering a whole host of drinks packages such as buckets of beer for Dhs150, house wine and spirits from only Dhs40 and a la Carte bites. Advanced bookings for the World Cup screenings are now open.

Malibu Bar and Lounge, Paramount Hotel Dubai, open daily, WhatsApp tel: (0)55 180 7559

Majlis Al Sultan

Preparing for the World Cup while airing the Premier League matches, Majlis Al Sultan offers a comfortable environment for watching the game. A major selling point here is that guests at their Al Wasl branch can enjoy a private screening of the game at each table.

Majlis Al Sultan, Al Ferdous 3, Al Wasl Road, open daily 8am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 334 1888, @majlisalsultan

Malibu Deck

Two huge screens are set up by the pool deck at Malibu Deck where you can cheer on your team. Dig into lite bites, BBQ grills and signature Californian coastal drinks. Reserve on 055 180 7559 or email restaurants@paramounthotelsdubai.com

Malibu Deck Pool Bar & Lounge, Paramount Hotel Dubai, Tel: (0)55 180 7559. @malibudeck

Nomad

This energetic venue with an open kitchen welcomes all football enthusiasts, families and pool lovers to celebrate the kick-off of the FIFA World Cup. Catch all the action across one of the many screens available, level up your viewing experience with a pool pass and lounge in the cool water while you enjoy the beautiful game.

Nomad, Jumeriah Creekside Hotel, Garhoud, open daily from 6am to midnight. Bucket of 10 beers Dhs 299, bucket of 5 beers Dhs 169, free flow drinks for 2 hours Dhs199, Pool Pass Dhs100. Tel: (0)4 230 8458. jumeriah.com, @jumeriahcreeksidehotel

Olea

Their beautiful outdoor terrace will be set up for the ultimate viewing experience. Olea will be offering a complete fan zone experience for friends and families to gather and enjoy the game in a modern and dynamic setting. Guests are welcomed to savour on a selection of Levantine cuisine from the a la carte menu.

Olea, Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates, timings as per match timings. Tel: (0)4 409 5111 kempinski.com

One Music Lounge

Make this your new address for the FIFA World Cup season. Screening of the football will be on all five of their screens. With surround sound, the lounge is sure to feel like you have been transported to the stadium. Enjoy a bucket of beers for Dhs99 or opt for a buy one get one on regular bottles.

One Music Lounge, Occidental Hotel, Al Jaddaf, open daily 5pm to 4am. Tel: (0)55 200 5475, @onemusiclounge

Salero Tapas and Bodega

This fantastic Spanish restaurant welcomes guests and football fans alike. Enjoy all the games live from one of the restaurants many screens and tuck into authentic flavours. Their famous paella will be available along with the rest of their menu with a la carte serving.

Salero Tapas and Bodega, Kempinski Hotel, Mall of The Emirates, timings as per match timings. Tel: (0)4 409 5888 kempinski.com

The Tap House

Newly refurbished and ready for the FIFA World Cup. Catch the game while you sink your toes into the sand while sipping on a selection of beers starting from Dhs35. There are even delicious sharing platters that start from Dh99. During everygame Tap House will be holding raffles at half time where guests can stand the chance to win prizes such as Dhs1,000 voucher for the outlet.

The Tap House, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, open Sun to Thu midday to 1am and Fri and Sat from midday to 2am. No minimum spend required. Reservations required for groups of six and up, Tel: (0)4 514 3778 thetaphouse.ae