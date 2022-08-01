SEHA drive-through centres in Deerfields Mall, Al Manhal and Zayed The First Street remain open as usual…

With less Covid-19 PCR tests now being required, one of Abu Dhabi’s drive-through Covid test centres has closed its doors. SEHA, Abu Dhabi’s health service, announced on Twitter that its drive-through Covid test Centre in Al Shamkha will close today, Monday August 1.

As per the update, all of SEHA’s other Covid drive through test centres will continue to operate as normal, and the full list of locations can be viewed below.

During the pandemic, SEHA set up over 20 screening centers across across the UAE for those needing to get Covid-19 PCR tests. These stretch from the Abu Dhabi border in Al Mirfa, across to the east coast of Fujairah and as north as Dafan Al Khor in Ras Al Khaimah. However SEHA has gradually been closing its test centres as the demand for PCR tests declines. In January the health service shut its Mina Rashid operation, followed by the City Walk drive-through in March.

In the center of Abu Dhabi, SEHA’s drive-through Covid test centres can be found at Deerfields Mall, Al Maqtaa Street in the Rabdan area, Zayed The First Street, and Al Manhal.

SEHA Covid-19 PCR tests are priced at Dhs40 – in line with the rest of Abu Dhabi, and can be pre-booked via the SEHA app.