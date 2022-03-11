As cases continue to decline, another drive-through centre is permanently closing…

The drive-through Covid test centre at City Walk has closed as Covid cases in the UAE continue to decline. Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) announced the news on Thursday March 10, according to Gulf News.

Those that require a drive-through Covid test are advised to use Seha’s facilities at Al Khawaneej instead. Bookings can be made via the Seha App.

The Seha-run drive-through centres have proven popular over the last two years, as they are one of the cheapest places to get a Covid test in Dubai. Currently, Seha charges Dhs40 for a Covid test.

This is the second location in Dubai the health facility has closed so far this year. In January, Seha shut down its drive-through testing centre in Mina Rashid, Dubai. To see a full list of Seha centres, you can check their website. Many of their facilities in Abu Dhabi remain active.

In Dubai, the price of a PCR test varies from around Dhs150 upwards, although there are some locations that do offer cheaper ones. If you’re new to the Rizek app, you can get your first test for Dhs99, with results returned in 48 hours. Thereafter, the cheapest PCR test in Dubai we’ve found is at Mena Labs drive-through Covid-19 screening tent, priced at Dhs110 with results returned in 24 hours.