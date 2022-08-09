The sky is going to shine bright like a diamond…

Keep your eyes on the skies this week as not one, but two astronomical phenomena are set to light up the skies.

Let’s talk about the brightest first. The last supermoon of the year takes place on Friday, August 12, 2022. It is called the Sturgeon Moon. Now, we’ve done the research *puts on smart glasses* so you don’t have to. The Sturgeon Moon is so called because the giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were most readily caught during this part of summer.

What exactly is a supermoon? A supermoon is a full moon or new moon that nearly coincides with perigee – the term is used to describe the point at which the moon’s orbit gets the closest to earth. It results in a larger than usual size of the lunar disk.

How much larger can it get? The moon can appear to be around 7 per cent larger and 15 per cent brighter than a standard full moon.

But that’s not all…

Experts in the astronomy field state that this supermoon clashes with the Perseids Meteor Shower – one of the much-awaited meteor showers of the year.

Usually, there are 50 to 100 shooting stars per hour at its height, which calls for an impressive show, but because it coincides with the supermoon, the meteors may be washed out. But, if you’re lucky you may see a few.

The best way to catch this dazzling display?