Where art transcends the typical boundaries of the canvas…

Love a digital art experience in Dubai? Well, a new show is heading your way to Infinity des Lumières starting this Friday, September 23.

Raise Vibration celebrates the distinct minds of three artists: Gaudi, Kandinsky and Klee. The show lasts 45 minutes, with 15 minutes allotted to each artist. Tickets can now be purchased on infinitylumieres.com. It’s Dhs110 for adults over the age of 13, Dhs70 for children ages three to 12 and Dhs100 for seniors (over the age of 60).

Information about the artists

Gaudi

Antoni Gaudí was a Catalan architect from Spain and is known as the greatest exponent of Catalan Modernism. His name may not sound familiar, but his buildings in Barcelona are some of the most famous across the world. His most popular ‘work of art’ would have to be the Sagrada Familia – a project that has taken over 100 years to complete.

Wassily Kandinsky

For those of you who are fond of abstract art, Kandinsky is one artist who probably pops to mind. The artist is credited as one of the pioneers of abstraction in western art. His work uses a lot of geometric forms, lines, and colours which he strongly believes could express the inner life of the artists.

Klee

Swiss-born German artist, musician, and professor, Paul Klee was involved in several of the major modern art movements including Expressionism and Surrealism. His art though simple – think stick figures, suspended fish, arrows – manages to create movement when paired with his choice of colours. His works reflect his dry humour and his sometimes childlike perspective, his personal moods and beliefs, and his musicality.

About Infinity des Lumières

The space spans an impressive 2,700 square metres where the stunning works of art are bought to life through the use of 130 projectors and 58 speakers on a total surface projection of 3,300 sqm (walls and floor included). Visitors will be able to walk around the space and immerse themselves as they connect with a total number of 3,000 high-definition digital moving images. The hall will also be filled with music making the whole experience very dreamlike.

Infinity des Lumières, opposite Galeries Lafayette in Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, infinitylumieres.com

Images: Stills