Experience a circus like never before…

If you’re looking for something new to experience in Dubai, shoot Fontana to the top of your list of things to do in October.

Fontana, which is Italian for fountain, is a new aquatic circus performance that opened the doors of its Big Top on September 29. It is one show you don’t want to miss and will be in Dubai for only a few months, so get those tickets booked as soon as possible.

Fontana is a travelling water circus produced by Cirque Du Liban. You can find the blue and yellow custom-built aqua theatre at Dubai Festival City Mall on the waterfront.

The show takes place five days a week with two shows (4pm to 6pm, and 7pm to 9pm) on Friday to Sunday and one show at 7pm on Wednesday and Thursday. Ticket prices start from just Dhs90.

The show lasts about two hours with a small interval. Snacks such as popcorn, nachos etc and soft drinks are available at the venue which can be enjoyed during the show.

What to expect at Fontana?

Fontana has it all – live entertainment including aerialists, trapeze artists, aerial hoop acts, motorcycle stunts, drummers, operatic singing and more paired with captivating special effects. But the best part is the water theatrics that accompanies most of the acts.

The amazing acts will leave you on the edge of your seat or hiding behind your hands. But yes, the performance is family-friendly and the little ones (ages two and above) will absolutely love the clown duo who interact with audience members in between performances.

Ticket details and information

Ticket prices start from Dhs90 for the Green seating and it goes up to Dhs300 for Gold which will get you seats right in front of the mesmerizing action.

There are five ticket options to choose from, so pick the one that works best for your budget. You can check out the prices and have a look at the stage layout here. For a comfortable experience for all, the stage is set in a grandstand format, so everyone has a great view of the performance.

Fontana, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai, until March 2023 – to be confirmed, @fontanashow

Images: Fontana Dubai | Video: What’s On Dubai