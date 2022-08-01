If you’re bored of just food and gab…

Dubai has many things to offer, and one that’s caught our eye is the array of inimitable cafes you can visit here.

These are our top 8 picks…

Dubai Coffee Museum

Located in Bur Dubai’s Al Fahidi district, the museum is an upscale concept in a relaxed setting. Look through two storeys of coffee history, indulge in international coffee varieties and visit the gift shop so you can leave with a souvenir or two.

The Coffee Museum, Al Fahidi, Bur Dubai, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 353 8777, @coffeemuseum

Ailuromania Café

The first cat café in the Middle East, this one is perfect for all you cat lovers out there. Spend time with the felines and snack on some delectable goods with it. The menu includes pizza, pasta, waffles, coffee and so much more. We can’t promise you’ll get any eating time surrounded by the adorable kittens though.

Ailuromania Café, Umm Suqiem, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 321 6661, @ailuromaniacafe

DRVN by Porsche

Designed to bring the community together, this collaboration combines DRVN Coffee’s contemporary homegrown concept with the iconic history and heritage of Porsche. Expect fine coffee created by artisan baristas, delectable cuisine and exclusive Porsche models on display throughout the year. With community activities and activations throughout the year, DRVN by Porsche is your new home for cars, coffee and culture.

DRVN, Bluewaters, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 243 8127, @drvn.ae

Sketch Art Café

Artists, here’s one for you. Sketch Art Café & Sketch Studio is a cool space set to bring out your inner Picasso. At Sketch Café, you can illustrate paper coffee cups while you catch up over a refreshing beverage. At the end of the day, 10 to 20 of the most wow-worthy cups will then be selected and put on display on the striking Coffee Cup Wall of Fame.

Sketch Art Café, Mattar bin Lahej Gallery, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, Dubai. Tel: (04) 271 2603, @sketchartcafe

PDL Café and Barbershop

Yes, you read that right. At PDL, you can get a haircut while drinking specialty coffee. It is also a hangout for the cycling community in Dubai and claims to be a ‘modern day man cave’.

PDL, multiple locations, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 333 9993, @pdl_dubai

Charade Board Game Café

At this unique café, board games are free with the food. The menu is monstrous, with giant burgers, loaded fries and a variety of shakes. Charade also has happy hours from 12pm to 6pm daily so it’s 20 per cent off your bill.

Charade, Wasl 51 mall, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. Tel: (0)50 137 0779, @charadedubai

Forever Rose Café

Have you ever wanted to feel 2-dimensional? You can now at this monochrome café that allows patrons to feel as if they are part of a drawing. The unique design makes the real, three-dimensional world look like a flat illustration. Everything is in monochrome, leaving only customers, food and beverages in colour to recreate the romantic notion of being a part of a fairytale.

Forever Rose Café, Boxpark, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 548 4210, @foreverrosecafe

Coming Soon

Brown Bear Magic Café

Renowned online magic shop Brown Bear Magic has heeded its patrons’ advice and will be opening a combined shop and café between the end of September and the start of October 2022. The Venue will provide a small and cozy atmosphere to learn about the world of magic. Patrons can expect artisan coffee complemented by refreshing cold beverages to help beat the heat. For those looking for a bite, the café will serve a diverse selection of salads, wraps and sandwiches.

Brown Bear Magic Café, Shop 18, The Village Mall, Jumeirah 1, Dubai. Tel: (0) 58 152 5537, @brownbearmagiccafe

Images: Instagram/Archive