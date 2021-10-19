Get your vintage vehicle fix on Bluewaters…

Car and coffee aficionados have one things in common: a passion for quality. That’s what fuels DRVN founder Rashed Al Fahim on his journey to offer the city the ultimate hangout spot.

Filled with a number of special heritage motors, you don’t have to be a car fan to appreciate the beauty and originality of this new cafe. Encased in oversized glass boxes, the vintage vehicles are displayed on rotation, with the initial collection devoted to all things Porche.

With a private family collection of over 100 vintage cars, it’s no surprise that Rashed would want to share them with the world. DRVN began it’s journey in Abu Dhabi’s Al Rawdah before opening a second spot on Hudayriyat Island.

The first Dubai branch sits close to the newly opened Madame Tussauds Dubai, and the soon-to-open Ain Dubai. The venue has high ceilings and full length windows allowing for plenty of natural light to enjoy the cars.

Equally as important though, is the artisan coffee, which Rashed was inspired to create after a trip to Boston. ‘Each blend has been carefully selected, extensively tested and profiled for the perfect roast and flavour,’ we’re told. You can also pick up oven-fresh pizzas, all-day breakfast (including pancakes), hearty burgers and pasta.

The neighbourhood eatery offers a laid-back atmosphere with upbeat lounge music, home-grown hospitality and a space to hangout, discuss ideas, get some work done or act as a pit-stop while exploring the local area.

DRVN, Bluewaters, Dubai, Sunday to Wednesday 8am to midnight, Thursday to Saturday 8am to 1am. @drvn_coffee

Images: Provided