This video is just astounding…

Dubai-based father Rohith Rao has created a delight for the eyes in his origami project that went live on Monday, August 8. He credits the inspiration to his 7-year-old daughter Vipanchi, whose dream has always been to see the world’s biggest origami.

The video displays classic origami constructions edited into popular Dubai spots. It starts with paper swans in front of Atlantis and goes on to show paper planes whizzing past Sheikh Zayed road, giant boats on the beach next to Burj Al Arab and much more.

Watch the remarkable clip below…

Rohith claims to have used Maya, a professional 3D software for generating realistic characters and effects to create the models. He also attributed his post-production and tracking to Adobe After Effects.

More about the man behind the video…

Rohith has been working as a 3D Creative Director, 3D Supervisor and senior artist in Dubai for 13 years. As an artist, his go-to software applications include Maya and ZBrush to attain good quality renders. He also has over 100,000 views on his Behance page where he regularly posts his original designs and assignments.

His YouTube channel houses a wide range of videos linked to his freelance work and his personal interests. While it primarily surrounds Dubai and the UAE, his content includes other countries, benevolent causes such as environmental awareness, and more.

So, what exactly is digital art?

Digital art can either be any artistic work or practice that uses digital technology as part of the creative or presentation process or more specifically as computational art that uses and engages with digital media. Rohith dabbles in both forms.

You can't miss this…

This video in particular stands out to us because it’s a super quick and insanely impressive rundown of his capabilities. It highlights his proficiency in art direction, modelling, texturing, rendering and several other skills we can’t even begin to comprehend.

Images: Behance