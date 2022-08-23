Talk about unique pampering…

Are you bored of your regular run-of-the-mill salons? Here is a round-up of the wonderfully different nail salons in Dubai which take preening and pampering to a whole different level.

Bianco Spa

Bianco has recently opened a new branch in Dubai Hills Mall. The theme of the salon is stark luxury with all of its fittings in white and black with clear crystal accents. Their staff are always friendly and happy to help you choose from their wide range of colours. They have a branch in Dubai Silicon Oasis, too.

Bianco Spa, Dubai Hills Mall, open daily 9am to 9pm, Tel: (0)4 333 6166, @biancospa, biancospa.ae

Kozma & Kozma

Known for their quirky menu, Kozma & Kozma offers beyond the usual mani-pedi combo. They have a rather unorthodox variety of treatments for their clients. Their snowman pedicure and manicure offer you the ability to soak your hands and feet in a bath of shaved ice (aka, snow). Their website does state, however, winter hat and scarf are not included. They also offer a Candyland pedicure which is centred around… you guessed it, sweets! The experience is designed for you to sit back and relax while you dip your feet into hydrating ‘ice cream’ moisturisers and cherry chocolate foot masks. We weren’t kidding when we said weird and wonderful…

Kozma & Kozma, villa 1134, no.2 (next to Umm Sequim Veterinary Centre), Al Wasl Road, open Sat to Thurs 10am to 7pm, Fri 11am to 8pm, Tel (0)56 544 534, @kozma_and_kozma, kozmaandkozma.com

Lanour Beauty

Calling all technology buffs! This salon experience is the one for you. Ever wanted a microchip painted into your nails? Well, at Lanour Beauty, you can totally opt for this sci-fi dream experience. The microchip holds a small amount of data such as your Insta handle or a digital business card – yes, really. The microchip mani is safe and you have technology at your fingertips…literally. Oh, the marvels of modern technology…

Lanour Beauty Lounge, Duja Tower, Trade Centre 1, Dubai. Smart Nails Dhs250 for first application @lanourbeauty

Nailology

Fancy a glass of champagne or a cheeky cocktail while you get your nails done, then head down to Atlantis the Palms Nailology for the ultimate unwind and pamper session. They are currently offering a summer discount of 20 per cent on all your nail needs while you sip on a free cocktail. Just make sure you don’t chip your nails after one too many…

Nailology, Atlantis the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, open daily 9am to 9pm, Tel: (0)4 426 1031 @nailologydubai

The Lash Show

Designed with the notion that beauty trends are like a carousel, The Lash Show has exactly that centre stage of their salon. While their main focus is all things lashes, they also offer brow and nail treatments. You can also sip on a cute mocktail while you receive your treatment.

The Lash Show, Al Wasl 51, Al Wasl Road, open daily except 11am to 9pm, Tel: (0)50 787 64293 @thelashshow.ae thelashshow.ae

