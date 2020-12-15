Talk about keeping your details on hand…

A beauty salon has just launched what must be the most high-tech manicure in Dubai – the microchip manicure. Lanour Beauty Lounge in Dubai World Trade Centre has created the Smart Nail, a manicure that is living in 3020, while we’re all here in 2020.

The Smart Nail manicure involves placing a teensy microchip on top of your fingernail, which is then covered and secured with a layer of glitter nail polish.

So how does the microchip manicure work?

According to Lanour Beauty Lounge, the microchip manicure uses “near-field communication (NFC), a short-range wireless technology that makes smartphones, tablets, wearables, payment cards and other devices even smarter.”

When you tap your ‘chipped finger to a smart phone, the data is transferred within seconds. You can upload personal data to your microchip, such as your WhatsApp details, a digital business card, or your Instagram handle.

While the amount of data it can store is quite small for now, CEO Nour Nakarem hopes that the technology will advance to the point where people can pay for bills, share menus, and circulate information at the tap of a finger.

Is the microchip manicure safe?

All sound like something out of a Black Mirror episode? If you don’t like the idea of having your personal details – quite literally – at your fingertips, you’ll be please to hear that the microchip is a ‘passive device’, meaning it can’t be tracked and can only be read through a close proximity of one to two centimetres.

How much does the microchip manicure cost in Dubai?

The first application of the Smart Nail microchip manicure costs Dhs250, which will last for three weeks, and Dhs150 for follow-up applications, not including the manicure. If you want to sign up for an annual membership, it will cost Dhs1,000 for 12 applications.

Lanour Beauty Lounge, Duja Tower, Trade Centre 1, Dubai. Smart Nail Dhs250 for first application. @lanourbeauty