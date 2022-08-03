Add these to your ‘Remind me’ list this August…

All or Nothing: Arsenal

Release date: August 4

All or Nothing: Arsenal will take viewers behind the curtain during a crucial season at one of the world’s biggest football clubs, as Arsenal focus their efforts on challenging domestic success and returning to elite European competition. As well as capturing the highs and lows of life at the Emirates Stadium and the Arsenal Training Centre, the All or Nothing cameras will follow Arsenal’s squad away from the pitch to examine the daily challenges faced by elite athletes throughout a demanding calendar of high-pressure competition.

Paper Girls

Release date: August 5

In the early morning hours after Halloween 1988, four paper girls are out on their delivery route when they become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travellers, changing the course of their lives forever. Transported into the future, these girls must figure out a way to get back home to the past, a journey that will bring them face-to-face with the grown-up versions of themselves. While reconciling that their futures are far different than their 12-year-old selves imagined, they are being hunted by a militant faction of time-travellers known as the Old Watch, who have outlawed time travel so that they can stay in power. In order to survive, the girls will need to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other, and themselves.

A League of Their Own

Release date: August 12

A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s beloved classic while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show follows Carson and Max, and a new ensemble of sharp and hilarious characters as they carve their paths toward the field, along the way finding their teams and themselves.

Making the Cut

Release date: August 19

Making the Cut is once again on a mission to find the next great global fashion brand. Season three will feature a new group of 10 entrepreneurs and designers from around the world who are ready to take their emerging brands to the next level and become the newest global phenomenon. In the instantly shoppable series, limited editions of the winning look from each episode will be available for purchase exclusively in Amazon Fashion’s Making the Cut store.

Samaritan

Release date: August 26

Thirteen-year-old Sam Cleary suspects that his mysterious and reclusive neighbour Mr Smith is actually a legend hiding in plain sight. Twenty years ago, Granite City’s super-powered vigilante, Samaritan, was reported dead after a fiery warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis. Most believe Samaritan perished in the fire, but some in the city, like Sam, have hope that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbour out of hiding to save the city from ruin.

Images: Prime Video