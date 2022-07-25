Add these to your ‘Remind me’ list this August…

Netflix is the ultimate go-to for a binge-worthy unwind. The list of new releases can be pretty long and the choice daunting, but we’ve selected some of the best new movies and shows for you to check out in August 2022.

Wedding Season

Release date: August 4

Pressured by their parents to find spouses, Asha and Ravi pretend to date during a summer of weddings, only to find themselves falling for each other.

The Sandman

Release date: August 5

When the Sandman, aka Dream, the cosmic being who controls all dreams, is captured and held prisoner for more than a century, he must journey across different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos his absence has caused.

Locke & Key (Season 3)

Release date: August 10

Following their father’s murder, three siblings move into a house filled with reality-bending keys: from the comics by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. This is the final season of the show.

Instant Dream Home

Release date: August 10

A team of rapid-fire renovators takes big risks and makes painstaking plans to transform families’ homes from top to bottom in just 12 hours.

Indian Matchmaking (Season 2)

Release date: August 10

Drawing from decades of experiences, insights and traditional methods, Mumbai’s premier matchmaker Sima Taparia strives to help single people find their perfect matches.

Day Shift

Release date: August 11

A hardworking dad out to provide for his daughter uses a boring pool-cleaning job as a front for his real gig: hunting and killing vampires.

Look Both Ways

Release date: August 17

On the eve of her college graduation, Natalie’s life diverges into parallel realities: one in which she becomes pregnant and remains in her hometown to raise her child and another in which she moves to LA to pursue her dream career.

The Next 365 Days

Release date: August 19

Serving as a sequel to 365 Days: This Day, the finale movie in the series is based on the third novel of a trilogy by Blanka Lipińska, and stars Anna-Maria Sieklucka, Magdalena Lamparska, and Michele Morrone.

Glow Up: The Next Make-Up Star (Season 4)

Release date: August 19

Host Maya is joined by make-up and beauty experts Val Garland and Dominic Skinner in the search for Britain’s next star make-up artist. In each season, 10 aspiring make-up artists live and work together while competing in a series of tricky challenges to demonstrate their make-up prowess to the judges. The artist who is finally crowned the winner of the contest is awarded with a sought-after contract to work with some of the world’s biggest names in the make-up industry.

Selling the OC

Release date: August 24

A fresh set of realtors square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast. Will the pressure prove too much for these agents to handle?

Images: Netflix