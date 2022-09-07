“Is Harry Potter officially on Netflix?” Dumbledore asked calmly…

If you haven’t checked out Netflix’ Top 10 movies recently, this might be coming as a bit of a shock. The movies that shaped a generation of potential Hogwarts students has officially joined the online streaming service.

That’s correct, all of the movies in the Harry Potter series have been added to Netflix. Follow along as you watch Harry, Ron and Hermoine grow up at Hogwarts, while they battle trolls in the castle; discover fellow students petrified; fight off dementors; compete in the Triwizard Tournament; manage mischief; and battle he who shall not be named.

If you have never watched the movies from arguably the most iconic wizarding universe, now there is nothing stopping you and no excuse that can justify having not watched these brilliant movies…

If you don’t have plans this weekend, gather some mates, and copious amounts of popcorn and sit back and binge-watch this epic series. It’ll only take you a total of about 20 hours.

Potterheads now have a one-stop shop to enjoy all that the wizarding world has to offer. But the fun doesn’t stop there as there’s more Harry Potter magic going on around in the UAE.

In October an unofficial Harry Potter Parody called Potted Potter will be performed at Theatre by QE2 onboard the QE2. In Abu Dhabi, there’s an interactive Harry Potter experience is coming to Abu Dhabi Mall from September 9.

Want more magic?

Once you’ve finished watching the Harry Potter series, there are plenty of other classics to catch on Netflix. You can watch Lord of the Rings in preparation before you catch the new series, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. For some even more magical Netflix content, catch up on Fate: The Winx Saga. The series will commence with its second season on Friday, September 16. The series is also set in a magical school, where fairies are taught how to master their magical powers.

Images: Harry Potter stills