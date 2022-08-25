Calling all Potterheads…

The magic may have ended a while ago, but Harry Potter fans in Dubai can relive the magic with this parody performance. Know a muggle (non-magical folk) who hasn’t jumped on the Hogwarts Express just yet, this is a great opportunity for them to see what all the fuss is about.

An unauthorised Harry Potter experience called Potted Potter is hopping on board the Queen Elizabeth 2 at Mina Port Rashid in October. Across the world, this Olivier Award-nominated show has been a sell-out, so it is one you don’t want to miss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Theatre by QE2 (@theatrebyqe2)

There are five shows for you to pick from, but all guarantee the same Harry Potter tickling charm that will have you roaring with laughter. The show is great for children ages six and up.

In total, all eight Harry Potter movies combined would take up a total of 19 hours and 38 minutes. That’s a whole day of Harry Potter mania if you plan on doing a marathon, but in this show here, the Harry Potter series has been condensed into 70 minutes of pure hilarity. And it even includes a real-life game of Quidditch.

The funny show is performed by duo, Scott Hoatson and Joseph Maudsley, who will play all of your favourite Harry Potter characters. There will be endless costumes, brilliant songs, ridiculous props, and even a special appearance from a fire-breathing dragon.

To add to the Harry Potter spirit, Theatre by QE2 will provide all the usual favorites available to purchase – popcorn, ice cream, chocolate bars, grape and hop beverages – and possibly chocolate frogs.

All the important deets…

There are five shows to pick from: Friday, October 21 at 7pm; Saturday, October 22 at 3pm and 7pm; and Sunday, October 23 at 12pm and 4pm.

Tickets are priced from Dhs140 and can be purchased at theatrebyqe2.com

For more information on the show, you can visit potteddpotter.com or you can email info@otbuae.com

Images: Supplied

For a list of other upcoming performances in Dubai, visit this link here.