New films to watch in the cinemas this week: September 2 to 8
*Insert spiderman pointing meme*…
Set aside a casual weekend at home, there are some big movies coming out this week that have to be watched with surround sound and giant new screens.
Here is a guide to the latest movies coming out this week.
After Ever Happy
The fourth installment of the ‘After’ series brings shocking truths about the couple’s families and they soon discover that they are in fact not so different from each other…
Starring: Josephine Langford, Hero Finnes-Tiffin, Kiana Madeira
Genre: Romance
Tickets: Book now
Code Name Banshee
Caleb, A former government assassin comes out of hiding when his protege and an equally deadly killer known as Banshee, discovers a bounty has been placed on Calebs head. Now they must join forces one last time to fight off the secret CIA killers who threaten to destroy them.
Starring: Antonio Banderas, Tommy Flanagan, Jaime King, Keil Oakley Zapernick
Genre: Action
Tickets: Book now
Into the Deep
After the death of her mother, she is left with an uncertain future. When Jess invites an attractive American she’s met at work, Ben, to a beach party, she later finds herself onboard a boat far out at sea with a stranger who may not be who she thinks he is. (This is why we have a buddy system)
Starring: Ella-Rae Smith, Jessica Alexander, Matthew Daddario
Genre: Thriller
Tickets: Book now
See How They Run
You might also like
A desperate film producer in Hollywood intends to turn a popular play into a film. However, this is cut short when one of the production members is murdered. Now world-weary inspector Stoppard and rookie Constable Stalker find themselves in a puzzling case of whodunit.
Starring: Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Adrien Brody, Harris Dickinson
Genre: Comedy
Tickets: Book now
Spider-Man: No Way Home – Fun Stuff Version
At this point, we’ve all seen the cinematic masterpiece, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The whole Marvel Universe found out who Spider-Man is, and in reality all this drama could have been avoided if Peter just asked to remove Mysterio from everybody’s mind. Nevertheless, Dr Strange’s spell creates a tear in the universes and any villain who has ever fought any Spider-Man in any multi-verse is released. Expect to see 11 minutes of extra never-before-seen footage.
Starring: Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch,
Genre: Action
Tickets: Book now
Images: Stills