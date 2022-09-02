*Insert spiderman pointing meme*…

Set aside a casual weekend at home, there are some big movies coming out this week that have to be watched with surround sound and giant new screens.

Here is a guide to the latest movies coming out this week.

After Ever Happy

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The fourth installment of the ‘After’ series brings shocking truths about the couple’s families and they soon discover that they are in fact not so different from each other…

Starring: Josephine Langford, Hero Finnes-Tiffin, Kiana Madeira

Genre: Romance

Tickets: Book now

Code Name Banshee

Caleb, A former government assassin comes out of hiding when his protege and an equally deadly killer known as Banshee, discovers a bounty has been placed on Calebs head. Now they must join forces one last time to fight off the secret CIA killers who threaten to destroy them.

Starring: Antonio Banderas, Tommy Flanagan, Jaime King, Keil Oakley Zapernick

Genre: Action

Tickets: Book now

Into the Deep

After the death of her mother, she is left with an uncertain future. When Jess invites an attractive American she’s met at work, Ben, to a beach party, she later finds herself onboard a boat far out at sea with a stranger who may not be who she thinks he is. (This is why we have a buddy system)

Starring: Ella-Rae Smith, Jessica Alexander, Matthew Daddario

Genre: Thriller

Tickets: Book now

See How They Run

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A desperate film producer in Hollywood intends to turn a popular play into a film. However, this is cut short when one of the production members is murdered. Now world-weary inspector Stoppard and rookie Constable Stalker find themselves in a puzzling case of whodunit.

Starring: Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Adrien Brody, Harris Dickinson

Genre: Comedy

Tickets: Book now

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Fun Stuff Version

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

At this point, we’ve all seen the cinematic masterpiece, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The whole Marvel Universe found out who Spider-Man is, and in reality all this drama could have been avoided if Peter just asked to remove Mysterio from everybody’s mind. Nevertheless, Dr Strange’s spell creates a tear in the universes and any villain who has ever fought any Spider-Man in any multi-verse is released. Expect to see 11 minutes of extra never-before-seen footage.

Starring: Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch,

Genre: Action

Tickets: Book now

Images: Stills