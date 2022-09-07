Obstacles include net crawl, monkey bar swings and more…

Do you consider yourself an active person? A thrill-seeker? Maybe a challenger? If the answer is yes, take note as the Ice Warrior Challenge is back with a new edition this month on Saturday, September 24.

It takes place at the world-famous Ski Dubai at the Mall of the Emirates. In the previous editions, the huge commando-assault course had 22 to 24 different challenges with obstacles such as monkey bar swings, tyre runs and net crawls. And remember, this all takes place in below-minus temperatures.

Take a look at the below post to know what exactly you’re signing up for.

Participants between the ages of 15 and 60 can take part for a starting price of Dhs285. Sign up here. As for timings, this depends on which group you sign up for. Group A (individuals) begins at 6.45am. Spaces are limited, so sign up now if you want to be a part of the challenge. Don’t be late showing up on event day either as the team has to stick to a strict timetable.

So, just how tough is it? Well, the team’s answer to that is ‘moderate’. If you are one of those individuals who are deemed ‘extremely fit’, sign up for the category titled ‘Elite Fitness’ for Dhs300. Participants here have to complete the course in under 25 minutes.

All participants will receive a certificate, medal, refreshments and a t-shirt – after they complete the race, of course.

Come dressed in normal sports gear, soft sole shoes and gloves with a grip. Carry a spare change of clothes as you will get wet during the race. You’ll be provided with a helmet before you start the race.

No spectators will be permitted in the venue, however, if you’ve got supporters, they can sip on a hot chocolate at North 28 cafe in the mall as they watch you through the windows that look out onto the ski park. Ice Warrior Challenge, Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, September 24, from 6.30am timings vary on categories. premieronline.com

Images: Dubai Media Office