You’ll be able to book in at the largest indoor sports facility in Middle East and Asia later this month….

If you’re on the lookout for somewhere new to stay active and spend time with other fitness fans, then get excited for Danube Sports World.

Promising to be a top spot for sports fanatics, this giant multi-sport facility in Habtoor City will welcome fitness fans from this November. Inside, you’ll find four indoor cricket courts, nine padel tennis courts, eight badminton courts, three indoor football courts, three indoor beach volleyball, and tennis courts, and a table tennis area.

The air dome spans 100,000 square feet and 25 metres high, making it the largest indoor sports facility in the Middle East and Asia. Aiming to promote fitness and wellbeing in the region, the facility will have tie-ups with top sports academies, a gym, a café and much more.

So as to enjoy a full day of fitness without disrupting their games, players will be able to order from the cafe via QR codes and have refreshments delivered to them right on court.

Once bookings open, customers can book a game to play through the app. Prices are yet to be confirmed.

@danubesportsworld