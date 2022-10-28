The countdown is on…

Football fever is almost upon us, and fans of ‘the beautiful game’ are gearing up for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, taking place in Doha. From November 20 to December 18, 2022, fans from across the world will descend on the Middle East to cheer on their home team.

Whether you’re planning to travel to Qatar from the UAE or further afield, here’s everything you need to know about travelling to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Hayya Card

A Hayya card, otherwise known as a Fan ID, is a personalised document that is issued by FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and will be required by every single person attending any of the matches. Both a Hayya card and applicable match ticket are required to access the stadium on match day. Only one Hayya card is required per person for the duration of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

All match ticket holders (and anyone entering Qatar between November to January regardless) must apply for a Hayya Card here. Be sure to download the Hayya app, where your card will be available following approval.

It will serve as your entry permit (not visa) into Qatar, stadium access (with a valid ticket), and free public transport on the metro and the bus.

Visas

Citizens of over 95 countries are eligible for visa-free entry into the State of Qatar. You can check your eligibility here.

For visitors coming to Dubai for the World Cup, the UAE has announced a new multiple-entry visa for Hayya Card holders, which costs Dhs100 and is valid for 90 days.

Saudi Arabia will also allow Hayya Card holders for Qatar World Cup to visit kingdom, who can enter multiple times within 60 days during the tournament season, which runs from November 1, 2022 to January 23, 2023. Travellers will be permitted to enter Saudi Arabia up to 10 days before the start of the tournament, provided that they obtain an electronic visa through Saudi Arabia’s unified national platform. Medical insurance will also be required.

Travelling to Doha by air

During the World Cup, 30 return flights per day will take off from Dubai for Doha with flydubai, while Air Arabia will put on 14 daily flights between Sharjah and Doha in addition to their thrice daily services. The so called ‘shuttle flights’ are now available to book via flydubai.com and airarabia.com. With flydubai, return fares are priced from Dhs948 for economy and Dhs3,665 for business, while you can expect to pay Dhs1,100 for a return flight with Air Arabia.

Return Match Day shuttle flights with flydubai include a hand baggage allowance, a snack on board and complimentary ground transportation between the airport in Doha and the stadiums. The Air Arabia flights come with a 10kg carry-on baggage allowance.

Travelling to Qatar by road

Driving to Qatar from the UAE is a suitable alternative for those who don’t wish to fly. The trip from Dubai is roughly 600 kilometres and should take between six and seven hours, border control dependant. There are two borders you’ll need to cross through: UAE to Saudi Arabia (Ghuwaifat) and Saudi Arabia to Qatar (Salwat), however the route itself is fairly simple.

You’ll need your Hayya Card, as well as a valid visa to both Saudi Arabia and Qatar, plus GGC-wide insurance for your vehicle.

There are two options for those travelling by car. If you’re visiting for a day, you must park on the Saudi side of the Abu Samra land border which adjoins Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and take a free shuttle bus into Doha. The land border is equipped to receive 4,000 people per hour.

Spots are pre-reserved and free for 24-hours, there is an over-stay charge of Dhs1,008 for the second 24 hours, and drivers cannot stay more than 48 hours. Cars left for longer than 48 hours will be towed, with a towing fee of Dhs1,008 applied to release the car. Parking reservation will open from November 1 (accessed through Hayya Card).

If you meet certain requirements, you can drive into Doha. You must apply for a permit which is priced at Dhs5,044, as well as have no less than three (and no more than six) passengers in the car, plus the driver must stay in Qatar for at least five nights.

Abu Samra land border crossing is all set to receive the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ fans starting 1 November 2022 until the end of the tournament.

Here is the press release of the Ministry of Interior in coordination with other stakeholders. #MOIQatar #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/K5TV7Rnal6 — Ministry of Interior (@MOI_QatarEn) October 16, 2022

Covid requirements

Travellers into Qatar (whether vaccinated or unvaccinated) are no longer required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result certificate before their departure to Qatar, or conduct a rapid antigen or PCR upon arrival.

Please note these rules are subject to change at any time, travellers are reminded to check the latest requirements before their trip.