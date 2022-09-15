A very exciting sports season is coming up, so you may want to bookmark this page…

With the fast-approaching buzz of the FIFA World Cup as well as a plethora of other sporting events, take note of these best sports bars in Dubai.

Whether it’s just for a round of drinks with some friends, a place to sit back and enjoy the game, or a place to unleash your inner child, be sure to check out some of these spots.

Here are some of the best sports bars in Dubai

71 Sports Bar

This sports bar offers a little bit of something for everyone. A place for golfers and non-golfers to kick back and enjoy live sports, a round of pool or simply a drink with friends after a round of golf. They have also just announced a new menu.

71 Sports Bars, Trump International Golf Club, DAMAC Hills Dubai, open daily from midday to 1am. Tel: (0)4 245 3988, @71sportsbar

Bedrock

Bedrock Dubai at the Pier 7 is the big kid playground. Live games take place on their 20 screens, and if you want it on the action, have a go at their state-of-the-art darts and their well-known indoor golfing area – ‘The Bunker’.

Bedrock Pier 7, Marina, Sun to Thur 12pm to 12am, Fri to Sat 12pm to 2am, Tel: (0)4 578 1668 @bedrockdxb

BFF

BFF in Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate has plenty to offer. Foosball, pool tables plus golf and football simulators are available for some half-time fun and flat-screen TVs are dotted around the venue for all your sports-watching needs. They also have a pulldown projector for the premier league games. As for food, their burgers are great for a post-pool meal.

BFF, Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate, 1pm to 3am on Sat and 3pm to 1am on weekdays and Sun. Tel: (0)52 177 7541 @bffdxb

Brass Monkey

Brass Monkey is your one-stop shop for all things fun. There’s a 12-lane bowling alley, full arcade, pool tables plus state-of-the-art basketball machines, motorbike and car simulators, and vintage games like Pac-Man it truly is a playground to appease your inner child. Oh, and there is happy hour from 4pm to 7pm.

Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Island, weekdays from 4pm to 1am and weekends from 12pm to 1am Tel: (0)4 582 7277 @brassmonkeysocial

Irish Village

It’s a classic for a reason and if you love sports, Irish Village is not to be missed. As the weather becomes tamer and more manageable; the outdoor area is the perfect spot for all your sport-watching needs. There are giant projectors and some amazing sharing starters, beer deals and more at both their Al Garhoud and Studio City branches when the game is on. What more do you need?

theirishvillage.com / @theirishvillage

Kickers

Kickers located in Dubai Sports City is a well-known watering hole for any and all avid sports fans and pool players. With happy hour beverages daily from 12pm to 6pm, house spirits as low as Dhs19.50 and a view that overlooks the floodlit football academy that often hosts local club games, you are surrounded by sports and different games at all times.

Kickers, Sports Village Dubai Sports City, open 1pm to 2am on weekdays and 12pm to 2am on weekends and on Fri. Tel: (0)4 448 1001, @kickersportsbar

McCafferty’s Jumeirah Village Circle

McCafferty’s in Jumeriah Village Circle is a home away from home for the Irish. Their ‘Thirsty Thursday’ unlimited drinks special for Dhs199 should be reason enough to visit if the football that’s playing doesn’t entice you enough.

McCafferty’s, JVC Jumeirah Village, Sun to Thur 12pm to 2am and Fri and Sat 11am to 2am, Tel:(0)55 784 9220, @mccaffertysjvc

Offside

Offside the iconic sports bar in the JA Ocean View Hotel has reopened with a new revamped look just in time for the sports season. They have increased their capacity, added 10 private booths and serve unbeatable pub grub and drinks. Flat screen TVs adorn the walls so rest assured your favourite teams will be on and chasing some sort of ball.

Offside, JA Ocean View Hotel The Walk JBR, Mon to Thur 4pm to 3am and Fri to Sun 12pm to 3am, Tel: 056 522 0219 @offsidedxb

Phileas Fogg

On Mondays enjoy 50 per cent off on fish and chips at Phileas Fogg at The Montgomery Golf Academy. A discount like that makes for a great excuse to go out and watch the Monday night game. Their fan zone is one that is known to be larger than life with electrifying energy! During the warmer season, it is enclosed and air-conditioned.

Phileas Fogg, Montgomery Golf Club Academy, Sun to Thur 8am to 1.30am and Fri and Sat 8am to 2.30am Tel: (0)4 572 4477 @phileasfoggsdxb

The Rose and Crown

The quintessential British pub in Dubai, this is the perfect place for a pint while you watch the footie. Buy one get one wings and beer nights, curry nights and great deals on roast dinners. This pub will make you feel right at home. The roast dinner runs from Friday to Sunday and is Dhs90 for roast of your choice, of bring a mate and enjoy a bucket of beers, a bottle of wine and two roasts for Dhs250.

The Rose and Crown, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, open daily from midday to 2am. Tel: (0)4 437 0022, roseandcrowndubai.com, @theroseandcrowndubai

The 44

The mancave-esque sports bar has loads of activities for you to get involved in. There are competitive games like darts, bowling and pool. They also have a great terrace and a Live BBQ night on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8pm to 12am, which includes your choice of BBQ, two sides and house drinks for only Dhs85. Naturally, the sports bar has many screens for you to catch your favourite games on.

The 44, Hilton Al Habtoor City, Sun to Thur, 4pm to 3am Fri and Sat 12pm to 3am, Tel:(0)54 581 1758 @the44dubai

Images: Social and supplied