Hunting for a new late night haunt with a pretty aesthetic? Make way for The Birdcage, the gorgeous new rooftop lounge and bar atop Pullman Downtown Hotel. Boasting panoramic city skyline and sunset views, The Birdcage is set to be your favourite new after-work venue when it opens on Tuesday August 16.

Open between Tuesday to Sunday each week, The Birdcage promises to play host to a number of local and international DJs, all while serving up a specially curated cocktail collection and a menu of Asian and Latin American dishes.

The interiors take inspiration from an ornate birdcage, featuring a large eye-catching bar, decorated with pretty cage-like design and lit up with a hue of neon pink and purple. The space is finished with modern-looking chandeliers, velvet furnishings and holograms of soaring birds and tropical palms.

The cocktail menu promises to take guests on a journey through fictitious character, Jonathan Gold’s, adventurous life in drinks, directed by head mixologist, Andrew. Sip on concoctions such as 21 Years Young, Jazz and a Lot of Saz, The Lady in Pink or An Old Cuban in an Airplane.

Dishes to look forward to include chorizo gyoza, ceviches and tiraditos, a selection of grilled meats and seafood with Porter House steak and charcoal braised lamb ribs. End on a sweet note with treats such as Ej Chaja (Uruguayan peach tart), burnt ube cheesecake and the best of chef’s selection fiesta platter.

The Birdcage will be swinging open its doors on August 16, so make your bookings ahead of time to be there for the launch night.

The Birdcage, Pullman Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Tues to Thurs 6pm to 2am, Fri to Sun 6pm to 3am. @birdcagedubai

Images: Provided