Zuha Island comes from the creators of Abu Dhabi’s Maldives-inspired Nurai Island…

The creators of Abu Dhabi’s jaw-dropping Zaya Nurai Island are turning their attention to new shores in Dubai. We’re already mentally checking-in to Zuha Island, a dazzling new private island resort currently under construction at the World Islands.

According to the Zuha Island website, the private island will be home to a collection of just 30 1, 2 and 3 bedroom residential villas, each on its own generous plot of land with dedicated beach and utmost privacy. But if you’ve not got a spare million or 60 lying around, you’ll be excited to hear that alongside the residences, Zuha Island will be home to a boutique retreat.

So even if you’re not in the market for a mega mansion on the beach, you’ll be able to check-in for an idyllic, tropical staycation just 15 minutes from the Dubai mainland.

The website advertises that the Zuha is set to handover in the final quarter of 2024, which is when we expect the resort will also welcome guests. The Zuha resort will feature 70 resort villas perched on the ocean edge, and the first renders suggest that, like the brand’s original Abu Dhabi resort, many villas will come complete with their own private pools.

With a strong focus on wellness at this stunning boutique retreat, guests will benefit from treatments at a serene spa and healing centre, and will also enjoy access to a central swimming pool.

To keep stomachs satisfied, an all-day dining restaurant, a ceviche bar and a chic beach club are all part of the plan for Zuha Island.

The aesthetic is light and curvaceous, with interiors designed to celebrate and accentuate the shape of the island. Neutral palettes and natural materials are all about ensuring a seamless flow between interior and exterior spaces.

This is the third development to join the Dubai World Islands portfolio. The first hotel within the island archipelago, a luxurious Anantara property, opened at the end of 2021. In the coming weeks, the first hotels at The Heart of Europe will begin to welcome guests, with island staycationers first set to check-in to Côte d’Azur Monaco resort.

zuha-island.ae

Images: Zuha Island