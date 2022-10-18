The family-loved festival is set to run for 46 days…

Missing the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF)? We have great news as it has just been announced that the most popular shopping festival in Dubai is back this year running from Thursday, December 15 to January 29, 2023.

That’s 46 days of spectacular entertainment, concerts, unbeatable shopping deals, staycation deals, must-try foodie feasts, and much more. It’s fun for the whole family.

DSF, which is organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, is now in its 28th edition and will see the city light up with excitement, enthusiasm and adventure that both residents and visitors can enjoy.

A number of popular attractions return this year including the famous Etisalat Market OTB (Market Outside The Box), the longest-running DSF Drone Light Show, and the ‘grammable Dubai Lights Exhibition.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) stated, ‘The 28th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival is another opportunity for visitors from around the world to visit Dubai and enjoy the longest-running shopping festival of its kind.’

He added that the shopping festival has grown from a key sales event to an annual celebration of the very best the city has to offer. ‘This DSF, we invite everyone to celebrate and relish in the diverse experiences encompassing entertainment, gastronomy, shopping and leisure.’ he added.

More information will be announced as we draw closer to the opening

