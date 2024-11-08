Say goodbye to mall shopping (for a while)…

The cool winter season is just around the corner and that means we can enjoy time outdoors once again without instantly breaking into a sweat. While we are spoilt with plenty of malls, there are also a number of outdoor markets in Dubai which are a great spot to shop. It’s open over the weekends, so you can spend plenty of time browsing through unique products, fresh produce and much more.

PS – If you’re on the lookout for festive markets, visit this link here.

Here are the outdoor markets in Dubai to shop over the cooler season…

Ripe Market

Popular Ripe Market is home to an array of stalls with everything from organic fruit and vegetables to freshly baked goods, colourful clothes, cute beach cover-ups, handmade jewellery, artworks and more. Find it at Dubai Police Academy every Saturday and Sunday from 9am. Besides shopping, there’s energising fitness classes and creative workshops, and for kids, there’s plenty of fun-filled activities. The calendar of fun gets announced via Ripe Market’s official Instagram, so follow them to stay up-to-date, and read more here.

The Ripe Market, Academy Park, Al Sufouh, Dubai, Sat 9am to 9pm, Sun 9am to 7pm, until May 2025, Dhs5 entry fee. Tel: (0)4 315 7000. @ripemarket

Global Village UAE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Global Village UAE is technically one big outdoor market, home to country pavilions spanning the globe offering up their cultural treasures. There’s plenty of shopping to do, foods to try, and even performances to see. Even if you promise yourself you won’t shop, it will be very hard to walk home with nothing after a day strolling through the outdoor attraction. You can read more about Global Village here. On weekdays (from Sunday to Thursday, excluding public holidays), tickets are Dhs25 per person. However, if you want an any-day entry ticket, it’s Dhs30 per person.

Global Village UAE, Dubailand, Dubai, from Oct 16, entry ticket from Dhs25. globalvillage.ae @globalvillageUAE

The Farmers’ Market at Alserkal Avenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

One of our favourite spots in the city is Alserkal Avenue, and now that it is cooler in Dubai, The Farmers’ Market is back. Held every Saturday, shoppers can pick up organic products from local farmers from the Main Lane of the Avenue. It’s not just fruits and vegetables, but you can also enjoy products from the sourdough bakeries, traditional kitchens, and premium vendors of natural and diet-conscious foods. It takes place every Saturday from 9am until 3pm.

The Farmers’ Market, A4 Space, Warehouse 4, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, every Sat during winter, 9am to 3pm, alserkal.online

Dubai Flea Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Flea Market (@dubaifleamarket)

Dubai Flea Market is an authentic no-frills market in Dubai, where you can find all kinds of unique items every weekend. The market moves from location to location each week. Locations include Zabeel Park, Silicon Oasis North Park, Al Barsha Pond Park, Motor City Park, and Discovery Gardens. If you wish to sell, check the website for prices. Dubai Flea Market will provide a table, chairs, and space for up to two clothing racks. All updates can be found here.

Dubai Flea Market, various locations across Dubai, timing vary. Tel: (0)56 788 2348. dubai-fleamarket.com

Covent Garden Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Covent Garden Market (@coventgardenmarketdxb)

Convent Garden provides a platform for small businesses to showcase their work, which makes it a great spot to visit to support the local community. The market can be found at Festival City Dubai for an indoor shopping experience, but if you want to soak up the cool breeze, head to Kite Beach. Get all the updated details here.

Convent Garden, outdoor market at Kite Beach, Jumeirah Road, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 325 5123. coventgardenmarketdubai.com, @coventgardendxb

The Bay by Social

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bay by Social (@thebaybysocial)

Head to The Bay by Social in Dubai Festival City for an outdoor experience the whole family will enjoy. Shop at homegrown retailers and after, you can fill your belly at the food stalls. For some family-friendly fun, there is a game zone for kids (and adults) plus roaming entertainment. If you haven’t already, add the circus performance, Pluma to your itinerary. It launched in January this year, but when it relaunched in October after summer, it added even more jaw-dropping stunts.

The Bay by Social, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, 7pm onwards, free entry. dubaifestivalcitymall.com

Images: Provided