Food, shopping, family-friendly fun and a water circus…

The cooler months are back which means outdoor markets are returning to Dubai offering plenty of alfresco fun. One that you don’t want to miss is the new outdoor destination at Dubai Festival City Mall – Vibes By The Bay.

Located on the waterfront of Dubai Festival City Mall, Vibes by the Bay opens to the public on Wednesday, October 5 with a firework display paired with a brand-new Imagine show aptly called Vibes. Expect a thrilling show combining laser, light and water.

The show will begin at 8.30pm (stay up to date on social media for any updates). Entrance to the venue is free, so be sure to bring your family and loved ones down to catch the show followed by a stroll through the outdoor market.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Festival City Mall (@dubaifestivalcitymall)

Here’s what you will find on the inside

Home-grown vendors at Festival Bay Market

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for your loved ones, you’re sure to find something at Festival Bay Market. You will be able to spot some of Dubai’s popular vendors where you can shop to your heart’s content for clothes, jewellery, gift items and much more.

The outdoor entertainment venue will also have a festival garden with an amphitheatre where visitors will soon be able to vibe to musical performances. Keep an eye on their social media for updates.

Street food trucks at Hotspot

No experience in Dubai is ever complete without giving our bellies a little treat. And of course, at Vibes By The Bay, you will find a number of food trucks serving up some delicious grub spanning multiple cuisines.

Some of the restaurants you will find include Eat Flare, Awaken, 3abali, Drilled, Matar Farm, Skewers and many more. You will be able to enjoy your meal as you soak in the skyline views.

Fontana

Fontana – which is Italian for fountain, is a new aquatic circus performance that opened the doors of its Big Top at the end of September. The travelling water circus produced by Cirque Du Liban includes aerialists, trapeze artists, aerial hoop acts, motorcycle stunts, drummers, operatic singing and more paired with captivating special effects.

Tickets start from Dhs90 (for the Green seating) and a Gold seating for Dhs300 will get you seats right in front of the mesmerizing action.

The show takes place five days a week with two shows (4pm to 6pm, and 7pm to 9pm) on Friday to Sunday and one show at 7pm on Wednesday and Thursday.

Vibes By The Bay, Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall, from Oct 5, Tel: (800) 332. @dubaifestivalcitymall

Images: Social