The colourful OVO show has entertained 7 million fans worldwide..

The biggest circus in the world, Cirque du Soleil, has announced its long-awaited return to Dubai, bringing a spectacular acrobatic production of OVO to the Coca-Cola Arena next year. These high-energy performances will take place from Wednesday, January 11 and January 18, 2023, with tickets for the 10 shows now on sale from Dhs116 via coca-cola-arena.com.

What is OVO?

OVO, Portuguese for egg, is a colourful intrusion into the lives of insects, transporting the audience on an eye-catching journey through movement and colour.

Crickets bounce on trampolines and hypnotic spiders play in their webs in this dynamic performance that captivates all guests’ imaginations. OVO uses spectacular acrobatics to highlight the unique abilities and characteristics of insects, highlighting the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy.

Since 2007, OVO has been performed for more than 7 million people in 26 countries and 155 cities.

Tickets, dates and important information

OVO will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena Dubai, from Wednesday January 11 to Wednesday, January 18 2022. Early bird tickets are now on sale, with a 25 per cent discount, so be sure to snap yours up quick. Guests can choose between Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum and VIP seating areas, with tickets ranging in price from Dhs116 to Dhs596. Tickets are now available to buy online at coca-cola-arena.com and cirquedusoleil.com/OVO

Shows will commence at 8pm on weekdays, and take place at 4pm and 8pm on Friday and Sunday. There will be three shows on Saturday at 12pm, 4pm and 8pm.

OVO by Cirque du Soleil, Coca Cola Arena Dubai, Wed Jan 11 to Wed Jan 18 2023, from Dhs116. cirquedusoleil.com/OVO